Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
U.S. Highway 341 and Wages Road: A freewheeling stoner blew through the intersection of U.S. Highway 341 and Community Road late at night, right in front of a passing patrol officer. The resulting traffic stop landed the 21-year-old pitiful pothead in jail, charged with two counts of possession.
1300 block of Stonewall Street: A scalawag threatened a woman outside of her apartment, then drove away. Smartly, she reported to crud to the cops. Police found the 56-year-od man, who went to jail on an outstanding warrant.
Gotcha
3200 block of Wisteria Avenue: A thief stole a bicycle. The neighbor’s security camera caught the whole thing. Cops are investigating.
Theft
2500 block of Cleburne Street: A guy left his gun inside his unlocked parked vehicle for several days. The unsecured gun has gone missing, no doubt destined for dubious designs.
Shots Fired
1700 block of Ocean Avenue: A woman heard gunfire ring out in the night. The next morning, she found bullet holes in her vehicle. Police collected evidence and are investigating.
— Larry Hobbs