Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
Mercer Altama Apartments: A woman called police on a nutjob who chased her around the apartment complex and even bonked her on the head with a plastic bottle half full of hooch. After talking with the victim, the jerk and a witness, the 64-year-old jerk went to jail for simple battery.
Moss Creek Villas: A guy was sitting his car late at night in front of his house, lurching forward and backward in a maroon Chrysler Sebring. A concerned neighbor called the police. He was still inside the car with the engine running when the cops arrived. When he stepped out, officers spotted a needle of the type commonly used to shoot up dope. The 30-year-old dope went to jail, charged with driving under the influence of drugs.
Interstate 95 and Gibson Creek Bridge: Nearing midnight, a resident near the interstate heard a loud clang that had all the trappings of a car crash. Sure enough, county police found a white pickup on the side of the road, its driver “outside the truck not being able to maintain his balance,” the report said. “The male was swaying and needing to lean on objects to stay upright.” The man “claimed that his right front tire exploded.” Tell it to the judge, police said, taking the 25-year-old man to jail for DUI, possession of pot and failure to maintain a lane.
— Larry Hobbs