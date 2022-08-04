Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We hope you've enjoyed your 3 free articles this month.Subscribe today to gain FULL ACCESS to our online content.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
150 Altama Connector: A brazen bandit pushed “a buggy of merchandize” out of the Walmart, employees giving chase as he hopped into a black Hyundai and disappeared down Altama Avenue with his booty. He did not get far. When county cops caught up to the cad, the 27-year-old went to jail for felony shoplifting.
Old Cypress Mill Road and Sweet Gum Drive: A patrol cop spotted a suspicious vehicle after hours and was prompted to run a computer check. It turns out said vehicle’s registration was expired. Not only was the driver wanted on an outstanding warrant, the 33-year-old also was carrying dope.
— Larry Hobbs
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
State Sen. Sheila McNeill is stepping down as longtime director of Camden Partnership, an organization created to lobby on behalf of Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay.
Road work signs popping up along U.S. 17 just south of Chapel Crossing Road are a sure indication that a long-awaited widening project is about to commence.
The worst kept secret in the Golden Isles was finally made public at Tuesday’s Golden Isles Development Authority meeting.
Liam Nunn received his marching orders Tuesday.
On a recent warm and clear evening on Coast Guard Beach on St. Simons, as beachgoers lounged in the sand and waded into the waves, a group of volunteers circled around the island’s most recently hatched sea turtle nest.
What happened to Lt. Jim Dillingham and Capt. Pam Starr sounds like a trade, something you’d hear about in pro football or baseball, except they’re both Salvation Army officers.