Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
Brunswick: A guy made an emergency 911 call, seeking police intervention lickety-split. What was the afterhours emergency? He wanted the cops to throw his roommate out. Then he called again. So? He wanted to report the roomie unplugged the TV. Really. He proceeded to behave insufferably with cops on the scene. Police took the 78-year-old to jail, charged with two counts of unlawful use of the 911 line and one misdemeanor count of willful obstruction of the law.
1401 Newcastle St.: An aimless drunk stumbled into a restaurant at night and began making trouble for the restauranteur and his workers. The restauranteur herded the tippler outside. The sot slapped the restauranteur and staggered away. The cops found him easy enough, but the classy restauranteur declined to press charges. He went to jail instead on charges of public drunkenness.
McKay Drive: A woman barged in through the back door of a residence on McKay Drive in the middle of the afternoon. She was not welcome there. She had been warned not to return. She had already been arrested once for wearing out her welcome at this address. Now, the 43-year-old pest has been arrested twice, most recently for criminal trespass.
400 Canal Road: Cops responding to a flapdoodle at the RaceTrac near midnight met a customer outside who explained that the dude inside “was giving the clerks a hard time,” police reported. The manager told him to leave, but the pesky patron would not go away. So the cops took him away, charged disorderly conduct and criminal trespass.
315 Mallery St.: A rascal caused such a late-night disturbance at Rafters that staff at the upstairs bar wanted him kicked out. Cops caught up to the short-bearded buffoon in sleeveless shirt, shorts and a ball cap, taking the 25-year-old to jail for willful obstruction of the law.
4545 Altama Ave.: A man made a horse’s hind quarters of himself at the McDonald’s during the breakfast hour, berated the hard-working staff and refused to leave. When police arrived, the 52-year-old belligerent bumpkin went to jail for disorderly conduct and willful obstruction of the law.
1603 Albany St.: An off-duty officer working a security detail spotted what appeared to be a drunk driver. On-duty officers confirmed those suspicions, taking the driver to jail.
3687 Community Road: A city cop on the night shift patrol spotted a pair of poltroons rummaging around behind a marine service building. They were up to no good, as suspected. Since the crime went down in the jurisdiction next door, the officer contacted his county colleagues to make the arrests. A 54-year-old and his 61-year-old partner in crime went to jail for criminal attempt to commit theft, loitering and prowling, possession of burglary tools and criminal trespass, among other things.
200 Mall Blvd.: A woman strolled through the men’s clothing section of the Belk store, stuffing several pair of shorts and two shirts in her purse. She paid for one pair of shorts and tried to steal the rest. Security guards saw the whole thing on surveillance. The 39-year-old woman went to jail for shoplifting.
— Larry Hobbs