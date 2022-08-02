Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We hope you've enjoyed your 3 free articles this month.Subscribe today to gain FULL ACCESS to our online content.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
2701 J St.: More tales from the Dollar General. An inadequate petty thief shuffled into the store in the evening hours, making little attempt to conceal his thieving antics from the employees. He made a dash for a room at the nearby Oleander Motel when the city cops responded. The gig’s up, the cops told him, c’mon out. Nothing doing. Well, either you are coming out or Bob the police dog is coming in, the cops countered. He came out. After yet one more struggle, police took the bumbling bandit to jail.
1101 Gloucester St.: A boorish buffoon shook a stick at a couple and hurled insults of a racial nature. This donkey’s backside of a human being kept it up even after the cops got there. He went to jail.
600 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard: Contractors for a residence arrived to find a man making himself at home therein. The freeloader made a run for it when the cops arrived, but he did not get far. Officers then discovered this outlaw was wanted on a slew of outstanding arrest warrants, for which he went to jail.
455 Canal Road: A young man was not happy with his order at the McDonald’s. Naturally, he called 911. Responding police were sufficiently miffed, but let it slide. Apparently, he did it again. The 22-year-old was charged with misuse of the 911 emergency number and placed in jail, where he could pontificate on the proper use of 911.
Burglary
3600 block of Wylly Avenue: Crooks busted a back window and absconded with varied and expensive tools from a working man, including his weed eater, an impact drill, a construction light and a gas can.
— Larry Hobbs
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
On a recent warm and clear evening on Coast Guard Beach on St. Simons, as beachgoers lounged in the sand and waded into the waves, a group of volunteers circled around the island’s most recently hatched sea turtle nest.
Many people have memories of heading to the local hardware store with their dads, to pick up items for a weekend project. There is a kind of magic in a family-owned hardware store that a big box store can’t even begin to capture.
What happened to Lt. Jim Dillingham and Capt. Pam Starr sounds like a trade, something you’d hear about in pro football or baseball, except they’re both Salvation Army officers.
Corrina Simpson stood before a crowd at Mary Ross Waterfront Park on Saturday and shared some of the most personal details of a dark chapter in her life.
Aspiring homebuyers and real estate agents face an ongoing battle to find affordable housing both in Glynn County and throughout the rest of the United States.
Rickey Evans believes his 20 years with the Glynn County Police Department has prepared him for the challenges ahead as Kingsland’s new police chief.