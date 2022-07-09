Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
100 block of Saxton Street: A careless cad in a silver Toyota Avalon pulled into a man’s driveway before dark, smacking into the rear end of a vehicle parked in the driveway. That action propelled the front of the parked vehicle into the house, “causing very minor damage to the exterior wall,” it was reported. After that, the offending fool just walked away, the man told police. The cops caught up to the scofflaw, arresting the 43-year-old for DUI, leaving the scene of a crash, failing to maintain a lane and for driving an uninsured vehicle.
445 Canal Road: A crash occurred at the McDonalds on a late afternoon. It appears one driver ran a stop sign and did so on a suspended license, which landed her in jail.
Blythe Island Highway and U.S. 17: An outlaw drew attention to himself by wandering around before sunrise, prompting a citizen’s call for police intervention. Police discovered the suspicious character was a wanted man, sought on a city arrest warrant for battery. The 29-year-old went to jail.
10400 Canal Crossing: Police received a tip about a wanted woman who was in a Jeep in the shopping plaza in the late evening. A responding officer spotted the woman’s Jeep just as she was leaving the parking lot, placing the 27-year-old in jail on a sheriff’s warrant for felony theft by conversion.
U.S. 17 and Crandall Street: A doofus with a suspended driver’s license chose to drive anyway. Not only that, he committed a traffic violation right in front of a city cop. The cop could smell pot right off as he approached the car. Searching closer, the officer found dope. Now the man is jail.
1900 block of Ellis Street: A squabble involving several people overheated after dawn on this quiet neighborhood street, prompting a call to the cops. An officer arrived just in time to see folks trying corral a man who was roughing up his spouse. The 23-year-old tough guy ended up in jail, charged with simple battery.
2000 block of Putnam Street: Following a traffic stop, the cop could not help but notice that the man’s vehicle smelled like Willie Nelson’s house. In addition to pot, the officer also found illegal narcotics inside the vehicle. For good measure, the felon was packing three guns. Police put the 50-year-old man in jail for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of dope, possession of pot, willful obstruction of the law and tampering with evidence.
Theft
3700 block of Wylly Avenue: A man reported his Smith and Wesson 9 mm handgun stolen, sometime over the last couple of weeks. The guy could not remember if he left his firearm in the house, or inside his vehicle.
Strother Place: A woman evidently kept a 3.5 karat circular diamond necklace in her vehicle in this island neighborhood. But now the neckless has vanished, she told police.
— Larry Hobbs