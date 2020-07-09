Among reports filed with police:
Motor Scooter Mischief
Brunswick: Hooligans on “dirt bike” motorcycles were making mischief after hours throughout the city. Police located several of these high-riding hellions, but they sped away every time the cops got near. Police declined to engage in a pursuit that could easily have ended badly for all involved, as well as innocent bystanders. And it is not like these impudent punks did not try to provoke such a dangerous scenario. “Males would rev engines and tempt officers to chase them,” the report said.
Assault
2400 block of Albany Street: Two wacked-out women picked a fight with a lady at the McDonald’s, then followed her and her child home. As she was fending off the pesky pair, one of them swung a pipe and struck the child. They were gone when the cops got there. The child went to the hospital emergency room for a “minor cut to the head,” the police report said.
Arrests
4544 Old Cypress Mill Road: The day is just beginning, and a guy pulls into the One Stop convenience store to be greeted by this malarkey. Next to him, a sot stumbles out of a Nissan Altima and punches his car. Afterward, he falls flat onto the parking lot. He somehow got back to his feet and was trying to drive away when responding police arrived. Not so fast: police took the 51-year-old to jail for DUI, making terroristic threats and a felony warrant for violation of probation.
Havewood Mobile Home Park: A dude called the cops at 1:30 in the morning to report a prowler. Officers checked the area, but they did not find any prowler. The dude who thought he saw prowlers, however, turned out to be wanted on a warrant for felony violation of probation. He probably violated probation by smoking some of the grass the cops discovered in his possession. The 36-year-old went to jail for the warrant and for possession of pot.
Theft
Hamilton Landing: A man reported the theft of between 10 and 15 firearms from an upstairs gun closet at his home on St. Simons Island.
Holy Smoke on the Water
1420 U.S. Highway 17: This guy is fishing off the pier at Marshes of Glynn Overlook Park in Brunswick, generally minding his own business. Another guy walks up, hands him a bible. Perhaps mistaking the fisherman for a fisher of men, the guy asks him to deliver the bible to a specific person. Then he hops the rail and makes a baptismal splash into the water. Huh? thinks the fisherman, as he calls police. When the cops get there, the bible guy is “500 yards out from the rear of Marshside Grill,” the report said. City police marine patrol officers and DNR rangers hop in boats to go fetch the faithful fellow. But he eventually swam his way to a docked tour boat near the restaurant. From there county EMS workers took him to the hospital for evaluation. No word on the bible delivery.
— Larry Hobbs