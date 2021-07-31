Among reports filed with police:
Graveyard Shift
3600 Ross Road: A spooked passerby called the cops after hours about a vehicle parked in the Palmetto Cemetery. Make that “several vehicles,” the responding officer discovered. It turns out they were just playing something called “Capture the Pokemon.”
Arrests
Mansfield and Union streets: A cop on the day shift spotted a man known to be wanted on an outstanding warrant. The wanted man spotted the cop who spotted him and knew that the cop knew; so he made a run for it. Not on this cop’s beat. The cop nabbed the man and took him to jail on the outstanding warrant.
150 Altama Ave.: A man walked into the Walmart, toting a backpack and intent on walking out with stolen booty. From the Walmart. We all know how that worked out, do we not? Yeah, Walmart’s crack security team saw the whole thing on surveillance video, the clueless crook cramming clothing into the backpack like he is all alone. Police took the 58-year-old to jail, charged with shoplifting.
500 block of Warren Mason Boulevard: A patrol officer spotted a man hanging around a muffler shop well after midnight. Upon further inquiry, the officer recognized the shady character as a man wanted on an arrest warrant. The outlaw put up a struggle when it dawned on him that he was going to jail, earning the 40-year-old a charge of willful obstruction of the law in addition to violating parole.
McIntyre Court: A reckless rascal kicked down an apartment’s door on the day shift. The 29-year-old was sent to simmer down in a jail cell, charged with interference with government property.
Theft
7600 U.S. Highway 341: Thieves breached a man’s abode, absconding with two Cub Cadet 159cc push lawnmowers. The victim did not have serial numbers handy for the stolen property, but he reckoned he could locate the information in his paperwork. Also, a neighbor’s Ring Doorbell Security camera may have caught the bad guys in the act. Cops are investigating.
Mattress Mayhem
U.S. Highway 17: A poorly secured mattress went flying from the bed of northbound pickup and plastered a southbound vehicle’s windshield in the late afternoon. The mattress tumbled underneath the vehicle, stymying locomotion until the driver “was having problems shifting gears,” police reported. Note: the county has a secure load law, which provides for a hefty fine to those who fail to do so.
— Larry Hobbs