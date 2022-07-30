Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
U.S. Highway 17 and Glynco Parkway: A county police lieutenant came across a pigheaded punk who was driving around like he owned the roads, endangering the welfare of any other motorists who might have been out and about after midnight. To the officer’s obvious question following the subsequent traffic stop, the careless cad “admitted to having several alcoholic beverages,” police reported. In fact, he wreaked of the stuff. The 33-year-old went to jail, charged with DUI and aggressive driving.
1900 block of Wolfe Street: A city cop on the night shift spotted a vehicle that looked just like the one that had been reported stolen elsewhere in the county. Sure enough, this vehicle and the reportedly stolen vehicle were one and the same. The officer gave said vehicle’s 57-year-old driver a lift to jail, charged with theft by receiving stolen property.
Brunswick: A boozed-up boorish boyfriend behaved in a most inappropriate manner right in front of young folks who need not be exposed to such an indecorous display. The girlfriend steamed about it until she could stand it no more, then reported his ill-advised actions to the cops. “The male refused to comply with officers conducting the investigation and he was arrested for Obstruction,” police reported.
5400 block of U.S. Highway 314: One of the county’s traffic enforcement cops spotted a dude driving down the road before dark, yapping on a handheld cellphone and completely unrestrained in the way of seatbelts. All that, and he was sky-high to boot. This is why they call it dope, y’all. The 27-year-old went to jail, charged with talking on a handheld phone behind the wheel, not wearing a seat belt, driving an uninsured vehicle and … wait for it … possession of methamphetamine.
Runaway Renegade, Injured Officer
3800 block of Altama Avenue: A patrol officer encountered a driver driving poorly and signaled for a traffic stop. The misbehaving motorist was tardy with his compliance, but “finally came to a stop on Cypress Mil Road near (the) Bank of the Ozarks,” the officers noted. But then the lawless punk bailed from the vehicle and took off running. The officer gave chase, but “was injured and taken to ER,” police reported. Cops and police dogs searched the area, but the runaway renegade remains at large.
— Larry Hobbs