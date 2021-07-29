Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
902 Lanier Blvd.: An after-hours melee inside a unit at the McGarvey’s apartments prompted a call to police — and, boy, did they get an eyeful. A responding cop followed pugnacious screaming to a broken glass door, behind which stood two “naked males fighting with a lot of blood on them,” police reported. After bringing a halt to the gladiatorial display, the cop discovered “a naked female” hiding in the bathroom. After taking the two bare-knuckled brawlers to the hospital emergency room for treatment, both men went to jail.
McIntyre Court Apartments: A woman requested police presence while the deadbeat dad of her child returned the child to her. The cops on scene discovered the loathsome layabout was barred from the apartment complex. During a subsequent search of the man an officer found some dope. The 34-year-old went to jail for criminal trespassing and two counts of possessing dope.
2400 block of Albany Street: A woman’s oaf of an ex materialized at her residence and smacked her in the face after hours. Police took the 24-year-old to jail, charged with battery.
Bridgewater Way: A patrol officer was running traffic control on Carteret Road around noontime when an offender lit up the speed radar. Bad choices ensued, and the 21-year-old man behind the wheel ended up in jail for willful obstruction of the law, reckless driving and speeding.
2700 block of Reynolds Street: An odious fellow cut the power to a residence, knowing full well that the old woman within suffered medical issues that made electricity a necessity. The cops arrested the 66-year-old crud and took him to jail, charged with depriving the elderly of essential services with bad intentions.
Glynnvilla Apartments: A woman let a dude borrow her ride. She left her iPhone inside, and it was missing when he dropped the car off. After police took an initial report, the creep returned and assailed the woman. The cops nabbed him this time, taking the 22-year-old to jail for aggravated assault.
Delinquent Misdeeds
11 Glynn Plaza: A couple of reprobates tired to pull off a shoplifting heist at the Walmart Neighborhood Market. Of course, they got caught. Management did not want the kids arrested. But the haul of booty was so prodigious, they did not want pesky pair setting foot there henceforth. Police issued a juvenile complaint on the two.
Not All Pests Have Six Legs
Hopkins Homes: A pest control worker found a bag of pot, a handgun and a bundle of cash inside a home that was being sprayed for bugs. Responding cops found a man loitering inside as well. “The male was barred from housing,” police reported.
Assault
Hopkins Homes: Someone called police about a woman “beating on a door and window.” She was gone when the cops arrived, but a man on scene was smarting with a “swollen eye.”
Theft
Callie Circle: A man called police to report someone had “unlawfully entered … his unlocked 2018 Ford Fusion” overnight. “Unlawfully.” Yes, that is why they call it “theft” and the perpetrators “thieves.” Missing is an Eastport backpack, a Dell laptop computer, safety glasses and other stuff. Lock it up, folks, lock it up.
600 Dellwood Avenue: Thieves found a stretch golf cart in a driveway with the keys in the ignition. Off they went, absconding with a six-seat Zone “limo style” cart with tan and white seats and silver rims.
— Larry Hobbs