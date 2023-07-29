Among reports filed with police:
Status Update: In Jail
1300 block of Egmont Street: A budding criminal mastermind stole someone’s bicycle. Then she posted it for sale. On Facebook. No kidding. City cops were unimpressed. “Bicycle was returned to owner and the female was arrested,” police reported. No word on whether the bike’s owner gave police a “like” or a “heart” for cracking the case.
Arrests
1500 block of Gloucester Street: An irascible idiot directed an indignant diatribe at several bystanders, prompting a police intervention. The livid lunkhead was no less courteous to the cops, who showed little patience for his obnoxious onslaught. “Male was arrested,” police noted.
Odyssey Lake Apartments: A woman decided to take a dip in the pond. Possibly a skinny dip. A concerned citizen summoned police, mainly because the pond is known to be gator habitat. This did not end well: the 40-year-old went to jail for willful obstruction of the law times three, plus public indecency.
Norwich and Ninth streets: What a dope. This guy comes rolling down U.S. Highway 341 near midnight in a vehicle that had neither headlights nor any illumination in the rear. A patrol officer had no trouble spotting the pin-headed poltroon. Then the officer found the dope. The 38-year-old flunky went to jail for possession of dope, no headlights and, perhaps to no one’s surprise, driving on a suspended license.
1919 U.S. Highway 17: A malevolent malcontent’s troublesome behavior at the Winn-Dixie prompted a manager to request a police upgrade in the heel’s unwanted status. The dunce’s disposition deteriorated further as the officer sought to serve him with a criminal trespass warrant. He first refused to properly identify himself, then made a run for it. The 61-year-old did not get far. He ultimately landed in jail for willful obstruction of the law and for lying to police.
1300 block of G Street: A pair of perturbed women found it difficult to cohabitate. City cops responded to their abode to separate the dueling duo twice on the same day shift. The second time officers intervened, one of the ladies lashed out and smacked a cop with a stick. This is never a good idea. The 61-year-old battle ax went to jail for battery.
700 block of Oglethorpe Street: A man on the lam found honest work at a building in the area. But he could not shake his lawless past. A concerned citizen recognized the wanted man and alerted police, who confirmed the arrest warrant. Police also discovered contraband on the man, resulting in the 42-year-old’s arrest for possession of dope and for the warrant.
900 block of Monck Street: A woman was standing in the middle of the road screaming and hollering. City cops on the day shift warned her to stop doing that. Later on, the same woman was found standing in the same road, screaming and hollering all over again. “Female was arrested,” police reported.
Interstate 95: A California kid went roaring down the interstate on a “red motorbike” in the late afternoon, drawing the attention of a county cop who was checking for speeders. After the stop, the cop learned the punk had somehow made it from one side of the continent to the other on a suspended license. The 25-year-old Los Angeles lad went to jail on both accounts.
2800 block of Carrie Street: A couple’s disturbed disagreement caused concerned neighbors to report them to the city constabulary. Responding cops noticed that the beastly brute had roughed up the lady. The 39-year-old wretch went to jail for battery.
2715 U.S. Highway 17: A villainous brute’s assault on a woman at the Palms Motel prompted witnesses to summon police intervention. Cops found the woman hurt and bleeding from the callous cur’s onslaught. The 29-year-old creep went to jail for aggravated assault and for cruelty to the two children who witnessed his beastly behavior.
No Way to Treat a Lady
2900 block of Union Street: A pernicious palooka apparently went ballistic on his girlfriend. After attacking the poor woman, the rampaging punk plowed her car into a utility pole on Norwich Street near the Family Dollar, the exasperated woman later told city cops. The jerk scampered away afterward. Police corroborated significant wreckage to the vehicle, but they could not locate a utility pole with matching damage. The investigation continues.
Just Pitiful
2500 block of Wolfe Street: Lowlifes moved out of a residence, leaving a dog behind with no food or water. Police responding to the call discovered the poor creature was all skin and bones. Police stood by as county animal control workers arrived “to rescue the dog,” it was reported.
— Larry Hobbs