Among reports filed with police:
Theft
1400 Norwich Street: In broad daylight, a duo of dopes broke into the storage warehouse where First Methodist Church keeps bicycles for the needy. They swiped a couple of bikes and pedaled away. The cops caught up to one of the culprits, sending the 61-year-old to jail for burglary, first degree.
6000 block of U.S. Highway 341: Crooks cut through chainlink and barbed wire overnight to steal a working man’s 5-foot-by-10-foot utility trailer.
Suspicious Incident
900 block of Ellis Street: An officer was walking his beat after hours when he encountered three kids, who scrammed as soon as they saw him. He quickly snagged one of the scamps and fellow officers rounded up his two sidekicks. The cops sent them home to their parents.
McIntyre Court: An errant driver ignored an officer’s signal to stop for a traffic violation. The officer declined to give chase on a neighborhood street. But he followed when the driver disappeared into the McIntyre Court apartment parking lot. The driver bailed from the vehicle and slipped into an apartment unit. Fine. The officer had the vehicle towed away.
But, Honey, I Can Explain!
1000 block of Bay Street: A guy was driving down the road, talking on the cellphone with his counselor. Counselor my foot, the girlfriend in the passenger seat thought. “She became irate” and began smacking him as he was trying to drive and talk to his counselor. The barrage was such that he stopped the car and bailed, but not before she slashed him “with a small razor” and slammed the door in his hand on his way out, the police report. Also, “she stole one thousand dollars from him,” police said. She was gone when police arrive.
Shots Fired
100 block of Dartmouth Street: Responding to reports of gunfire in the neighborhood, police found a vehicle that had taken a bullet and several spent shells on the ground. Fortunately, no one was injured.
— Larry Hobbs