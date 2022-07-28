Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
Commercial Drive and U.S. Highway 341: You can run. But you cannot hide your dope from Bob the dog. After a late-night traffic stop, a county cop suspected the driver and his sidekick both were carrying dope. Bob the city police dog and his partner were summoned to help confirm those suspicions. Bob quickly sniffed up some dope inside the vehicle. Bob then sniffed around and discovered that both bozos had stashed dope in their socks. Ha. Nice try. The 42-year-old driver went to jail for possession of dope and driving a vehicle with a faulty taillight. His 35-year-old sidekick went to jail for possession of dope. Bob is a good boy.
U.S. Highway 341 and Commercial Drive: A county patrol cop spotted a blue Chevrolet pickup navigating the local roadways with no brake lights late at night. The driver was swerving all over the place besides. After a traffic stop at the Texaco gas station, it turned out the woman had no business being on the road in the first place for reasons multifarious. The 20-year-old went to jail, charged with DUI, driving without a driving license, failure to maintain a lane, and no brake lights.
5252 U.S. Highway 341: A caustic couple caused calamity at the Royal Inn, prompting a summons for constabulary intervention. The responding cop discovered that the woman was an outlaw, wanted for arrest on a felony warrant. The 41-year-old woman went to jail.
1200 block of I Street: A good citizen spotted a woman smashing a home’s window, through which she then entered the home. The good citizen called the cops, who caught up to the ill begotten intruder nearby. And that is how she ended up in jail.
600 block of 5th Street: A sheriff’s deputy attempted to stop a vehicle in the city for a traffic violation. The driver just kept going. Not speeding. Just not stopping. Like, maybe the deputy would just go away. The driver finally stopped. The deputy was right there, arresting the driver for DUI.
1600 block of Johnston Street: A ruckus raised by two women elevated to the level of police intervention. Responding cops separated the two. One lady went to jail, charged with battery.
Where’s the Beach?
3409 Commons Drive: A plastered tippler stumbled onto a woman’s porch in the city and would not leave. He told responding cops that he was on St. Simons Island. Hoo boy. Police contacted a sibling, who agreed to come get the fellow so he could sleep it off somewhere.
Theft
2200 block of Newcastle Street: A good-hearted woman opened her home to a couple who otherwise had no shelter from the elements. In a shocking display of wanton ingratitude, the caustic couple dumped the contents of the woman’s purse on the floor as she slept, disappearing with her credit cards, medicine and 55 bucks. Police are investigating.
200 block of Windridge Road: A man parked his pickup truck in front of his residence late on a Saturday afternoon. When he hopped in the truck the next morning to go to church, he noticed the center console had been rummaged through and items were stolen.
2400 block of Ellis Street: A woman reported thieves absconded with a pressure washer, a weed eater and some tool boxes that were in her yard.
127 Flash Foods Road: A woman stepped into the Circle K late in the afternoon, leaving her wallet in her unlocked vehicle. And just like that, the wallet had gone missing by the time she returned.
7102 Coastal Club Circle: A thief sneaked into a vehicle overnight and stole a handgun kept therein.
8202 Kadster Lane: A thief stole someone’s debit card from a vehicle.
Knock It Off
2700 block of Stonewall: “Officers shut down a very loud party,” city police reported.
— Larry Hobbs