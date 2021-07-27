Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
Retreat Plaza: A drunk got out of hand, so much so that bouncers at Ziggy Mahoney’s tossed him out of the club and into the parking lot in those dark morning hours that Mamma warned us about. Cops tried to reason with the guy: call a friend, sleep it off in the truck. Just don’t drive. The sot was less than receptive to officers’ entreaties. While they were talking with the guys from Ziggy’s the dude climbed into somebody’s golf cart and tried to drive away. Last straw. The 25-year-old went to jail for pedestrian under the influence, PEI.
Arthur J. Moore Drive and Sea Island Road: A patrol officer spotted a vehicle stopped on Arthur J. Moore Drive at 3 in the morning. After noticing the vehicle still did not move once he passed, the officer turned onto the next road and swung back around. The vehicle had not budged. Asleep at the wheel, the 19-year-old went to jail for DUI.
257 Charlie Gibbs Way: The manager of the Two-Way Fish Camp near the county line made a distinct connection between folks’ disappearing valuables and a shady character living on a boat there. He called the cops. The thefts may have been hard to prove, but responding police discovered the bum was wanted on an outstanding arrest warrant. So he went to jail anyway.
Warren Mason Blvd.: A patrol officer came across a ne’er-do-well snooping around the back of Hop Soul Brewery around sunrise. When he saw that the cop saw him, the vagabond tried slipping away. Nothing doing. The 46-year-old went to jail for the arrest warrant as well as for violating probation.
Shots Fired
3928 Norwich St.: A cop responding in the wee hours to shots fired at The Anchor Social Club for teens encountered vehicles scattering from the parking lot in all directions. A woman told the officer the fools shot up her vehicle. The officer found several “spent shell casings,” still more proof of the fools’ reckless behavior.
Loud and Obnoxious
2400 block of Norwich Street: A rowdy roughneck’s loud music in the wee hours irked his neighbors. The cops asked him to turn it down. He refused. They cited him with a fine for violating the city noise ordinance.
When Does School Start Again?
Cypress Mill Road and U.S. Highway 341: A woman was stopped at the light when she was startled by the sounds of something large walloping the side of her vehicle in the wee hours. Hoodlums had pelted her vehicle with rocks, then vamoosed into nearby apartments. The responding officer noted this was the second call of rock-throwing at this location on the same shift.
2016 Cleburne St.: Some kids were running wild and making a racket after hours at an apartment complex. Respond police rounded up the reprobates and advised them to simmer down, advice that was observed by the youngsters.
OD
2400 block of Ellis Street: The cops were called because a 63-year-old guy was overdosing a dope. Responding cops “administered NARCAN,” which can medically counter the effects of an overdose. When he came to, further treatment was refused.
Theft
5801 Altama Ave.: A firearm was stolen from a vehicle that was parked overnight at the Kendall Apartments.
— Larry Hobbs