Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
Perry Lane and George Lane: If a person decided to get behind the wheel of a vehicle knowing full well their driving privileges are suspended, you would think such a person might take care to avoid bringing constabulary attention to themselves. Not this numbskull. He went speeding down Perry Lane in a Dodge Ram pickup, zooming right past a patrol cop while doing 53 in a 35. And that is how the 60-year-old man ended up in jail for driving on a suspended license. And speeding.
2200 block of Wolfe Street: A cop came across a woman drinking alcohol after midnight. The woman was 19 years old. The woman went to jail for underage drinking.
First Street: A passerby saw two drunks pour themselves into a black Cadillac XTS before dark at the Coast Guard Beach parking lot. A responding officer spotted the Caddy headed south on Ocean Drive. The 25-year-old driver went to jail for DUI; the 29-year-old sidekick went to jail for pedestrian under the influence.
105 Eagles Nest: A crash occurred around midnight, causing damage but fortunately no injuries. The guy who caused the crash was driving an uninsured vehicle. The 38-year-old went to jail, charged with “no insurance.”
Golden Isles Plaza: A lady was soused at the Hungry Crab, spewing profanity at everyone within earshot and making a general horse’s hindquarters of herself. Responding police put the 54-year-old lady in jail for disorderly conduct.
Shots Fired
100 Genoa Martin Drive: A county patrol cop heard the distinct sound of two gunshots near midnight at Selden Park. A second patrol officer nearby also heard shots. The first officer pulled his patrol car crossways across the entrance/exit road to the park to prevent the gunmen from slipping away. No word on the outcome.
2300 block of Reynolds Street: Patrol officers heard gunfire on the night shift. The officer followed the sound of the racket to find bullet holes in a residence and a vehicle on this neighborhood street.
Assault
360 Mall Blvd.: A woman hanging out at Side Pokkets late at night stepped outside to confront a lady uber driver, presumably with plans to “smooth things over” regarding a certain man who either had been or was involved with one or both of the ladies at that moment. But when the uber lady stepped out of her Beamer, the other woman and two men “jumped” her and roughed her up. They were gone when the cops got there, but police are looking into it.
— Larry Hobbs