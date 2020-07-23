Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
2830 K St.: A man beat up another man at the Salvation Army. The victim went to the emergency room for a “minor injury,” and the 44-year-old brute who did it went to jail for battery and an outstanding arrest warrant.
530 Beachview Drive: An officer walking the beat near the Casino on the island encountered a man he knew all too well. First off, the vagabond had already been warned at least once stay away from the Casino or risk arrest for trespass. Also, the incorrigible crook had swiped a lad’s bicycle the day before while the youngster was inside a shop with his mom on Ocean Boulevard. The 37-year-old fink went to jail, charged with criminal trespass and misdemeanor theft.
F.J. Torras Causeway and U.S. Highway 17: A patrol officer pulled up to the red light at the intersection, only to see the woman next to him fidgeting with her cellphone. The resulting traffic stop revealed she did not have a valid driver’s license. The 35-year-old went to jail for driving without a license and unlawful use of a wireless device.
1600 Newcastle St.: This never works, and it is a wonder crooks still try it. An employee at the downtown Subway started dipping into the cash register, helping himself to some folding money. Of course, the whole thing was caught on the store’s security. Of course, the manager caught him. Of course, police took him to jail.
119 Dungeness Drive: To recap, criminals, this never works anymore. Still, an employee at the Dunkin’ Donuts tried to play a little three-card monte with the cash register — in this case orchestrating fictitious customer returns and pocketing the money. Surprise. The ill-contrived scheme was caught on store surveillance video. The 36-year-old went to jail, charged with six counts of theft by deception.
Golden Isles Parkway and U.S. Highway 17: A man wrecked his 2018 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck at this intersection. Police sent him to jail, charged with DUI.
Theft
Sand Dollar Way: Crooks made an overnight sweep of this south county street, breaking into four cars and absconding with two handguns. One resident was sure he locked his vehicle doors the night before, but he awoke to find the doors unlocked and a Ruger LCP .380 handgun missing from within. The lousy thieves also swiped a SCYY SPX-2 9 mm handgun from the center console of a Ford F-250 pickup truck. That woman’s boyfriend’s GMC pickup also was broken into. The crooks rummaged through another vehicle, but the owner did not notice anything missing. And yet another woman caught images of the punks on her security video as they slinked onto the property.
— Larry Hobbs