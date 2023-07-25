Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
4900 block of U.S. Highway 341: A cop running a morning rush-hour speed check clocked a woman doing nearly 20 mph over the posted 35 mph speed limit in a 2003 GMC Envoy. Making matters worse, the 39-year-old Alabama woman was doing so on a suspended driver’s license. She wound up in jail on both accounts.
Interstate-95: A cop running radar on I-95 in the evening hours clocked a guy pushing 90 mph. The speed limit is 70. The 39-year-old Californian went to jail for speeding. Just speeding.
2014 Demere Road: A manager caught a pilfering employee in the act and sought constabulary intervention. The 20-year-old petty punk ended up in jail on a misdemeanor theft charge.
Whew
3300 block of U.S. Highway 17: Much alarm arose over the sight of a vehicle careening about with a woman zonked out behind the wheel, prompting numerous calls for police intervention. Mercifully, city police on the night shift intervened and brought the debacle to a conclusion before harm could come to fellow motorists, or the innocent children in the back seat. Police turned the children over safely to a family member. The woman was taken to the hospital for observation. Arrest warrants are pending.
The Good Stuff
Glynn Isles: Verbatim from city police reports: “A Good Samaritan located a wallet with a large amount of cash; it was turned over at 206 Mansfield Street for safekeeping until the owner could be located.”
Hey, It’s Hot Out There
1400 block of Reynolds Street: A man walking down the street buck naked in broad daylight did not go unnoticed. Sure enough, cops responding to calls from several astonished onlookers found “the male and his clothing about a block away,” police reported. County medics gave the bare bum a ride to the hospital.
Break-ins
2400 block of Union Street: A woman checking on a vacant residence discovered the back door had been kicked down. Next door a woman told reporting police that hooligans broke a window. On the same night shift, a woman a couple of doors down reported that crooks had breached her house and absconded with belongings. The same thing happened at the house next door. Police are investigating.
Recovered
2480 Cypress Mill Road: A vehicle stolen in the city on the day shift turned up later that day, abandoned in the county.
Norwich and Ninth Street: A scoundrel sped away after a county cop hit the flashing blues for a traffic stop. City cops received a heads-up that the bandit was heading their way. City cops later found the vehicle abandoned at a vacant home. The scalawag driver remains on the lam.
1800 block of Third Street: As she was moving out of a residence, a woman noticed a nondescript vehicle parked out back. Responding city cops learned it belonged to a county man who recently reported it stolen.
Theft
Brooklyn Homes: A thief swiped $300 cash from inside a woman’s car. Here is an idea police will support every time: Do not leave $300 cash in your vehicle.
Patrick Drive: A truck went missing overnight.
Budding Houdini
Brunswick: A 3-year-old locked himself in a room, declining parents’ pleas to open up and let them in. “An officer responded and assisted getting the door open,” police reported.
