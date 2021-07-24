Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
3000 block of Peninsula Avenue: A recalcitrant scallywag armed with a flashlight was rummaging around in a man’s stuff in his yard in the wee hours. When confronted, the skunk proceeded to smack the resident about the noggin, leaving a gash on his head before skulking away. Responding police found the malcontent shirking away in Greenwood Cemetery, from which they took the 38-year-old to jail for battery.
3100 block of Albany Street: A couple of kooks in a vehicle barreled over the curb and toward a home after hours. Clumsily, they both got out and made like they were going to enter the residence. One guy split before the cops got there, and the guy who stuck around ended up in jail.
6600 block of U.S. Highway 314: Police stopped a vehicle here in the middle of the afternoon. The 36-year-old man behind the wheel went to jail, charged with DUI, along with speeding while driving an uninsured vehicle on a suspended driver’s license.
Bad luck
300 Glynn Isles: Some inattentive driver smacked into a city cop car that was on patrol in the Lowe’s parking lot on the night shift. Anyway, it was an honest accident, no injuries resulted and state troopers handled the particulars.
Theft
3200 block of Wisteria Avenue: Within moments of a resident here reporting a stolen vehicle, police recovered said vehicle abandoned over on Johnston Circle.
3200 Cypress Mill: A guy left his wallet and his work keys inside his unlocked vehicle in the apartment parking lot overnight. Yep, it was gone the next day.
2100 block of Parkwood Drive: A woman left “identification documents along with other items” in an unlocked vehicle overnight. Yep, all gone the next day.
2800 block of Sherwood Drive: Bandits helped themselves to a two-way radio that was left overnight in a “topless Jeep,” but the culprits were captured in the act on surveillance video. Now police are hoping to catch them in person.
— Larry Hobbs