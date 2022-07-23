Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We hope you've enjoyed your 3 free articles this month.Subscribe today to gain FULL ACCESS to our online content.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
Brookdale Road and Emanuel Church Road: A patrol officer clocked a dude in a 2020 Honda Civic doing 79 mph, about 25 mph more than the posted speed limit. First thing after the stop, the officer asked the guy for his license. “He stated he did not have one because … ” Because nothing, the officer told him. No driver’s license, not driving. That is the law. The 22-year-old scofflaw went to jail for speeding while driving on a suspended license.
1900 block of Tillman Avenue: A man showed up in the wee hours at a home where his presence was most unwelcome. In fact, police had warned him that he would be arrested if he returned. Not only did he return, he also brought methamphetamine with him. Police arrested the pesky pumpkin head for criminal trespass and possession of dope.
1500 block of Albany Street: If this nut thought he could get away with taking a man’s dog and the dog’s puppies, he was barking up the wrong tree. The dog lover called the cops to the home where his pooch and her puppies were being held hostage. “Officers were in fact able to prove the dogs did belong to the caller and the dogs were turned back over,” city police reported. Also, a quick check revealed one of the lackeys hanging around the house was wanted on an outstanding arrest warrant, for which he went to jail. Now that’s some doggone good police work.
Dirtbags
Altama Avenue and Cypress Mill Road: Some punks in a white Ford pickup threw lit firecrackers at homeless man as he walked down the street on a hot summer’s day.
Burglary
2915 Norwich St.: Vandals smashed the glass front door at the Dollar General overnight, went inside and helped themselves to merchandise.
— Larry Hobbs
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
A spellbindingly gorgeous chorus of marsh mallow hibiscus had an appointment to keep with dawn’s early light Friday, caring not diddly-squat about the humans who got stuck on the wrong side of the Hampton Point Marina’s closed entrance gate.
The Patient Financial Services team is here to help
When you expect orthopedic excellence, there is only one place to go – Optim Health System. From hips and knees to shoulders and spine, you deserve the best orthopedic care in the region.
The owner of 87 parcels in the failed Liberty Harbor development owes upwards of $1 million in property taxes, penalties and interest for the years 2007-2009 and wants Glynn County to forgive over $300,000 of it.
Brunswick’s finance committee will consider two tax abatement requests on Monday for two new businesses in the downtown area.