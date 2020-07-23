Among reports filed with police:
Not Even Remotely Funny
1600 block of Ellis St.: Maybe he should have just tried the “mute” button. Instead, an angry young man hurled a television remote “like a tomahawk” at his adversary. He must have nailed the guy, because police took the 26-year-old to jail for simple battery.
Arrests
Glynnvilla Apartments: This was not the first time the woman had galavanted around the apartment complex without a top on. Apparently, it was not the last. The woman’s unabashed display in the middle of the afternoon prompted at least one irate resident to call police. But the topless lady had stepped back inside when the cops got there. A friend of the woman arrived and promised police “he would try to speak with her,” the report said. She did not listen. Police took the 29-year-old woman to jail the next day, charged with misdemeanor public indecency.
MacKay River Bridge: An alert motorist gave police a heads-up about a driver weaving all over the causeway on flat tires in the wee hours. This case was not too hard to wrap up. “Officers made contact with the vehicle and found the driver to be intoxicated,” the report said. “Female arrested.”
Oglethorpe Street: A sorry son stole from his mother. The cops found him and took the 32-year-old to jail, charged with robbery under the family violence act and misdemeanor theft.
— Larry Hobbs