Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
4545 Altama Ave.: Sooner or later, wanted or not, a man just has to go to the Golden Arches. This onery outlaw chose to step into the McDonald’s at the same time that an off-duty city cop happened to be in the establishment. The dastardly desperado was known by the cop to have a warrant on his head, so the officer clandestinely summoned on-duty peers to the scene. Police had the joint sealed quicker than the 19-year-old knucklehead could get fries with that. Police reported that “officers surrounded the area and were able to affect an arrest on the male.”
Lodge Road: A destructive dude showed up uninvited at a man’s residence around dawn, expressing his anger by breaking a window. Responding police arrested the 46-year-old fool for criminal trespass.
3400 block of Gordon Street: A conspicuous cad sped away from county cops when they attempted to stop him for driving without a seatbelt. County police issued a heads-up to city cops to be on the lookout for the outlaw. He was driving a Dodge Magnum – a purple Dodge Magnum. Yeah, that did not take long. “BPD located the vehicle,” city police reported. “The suspect was apprehended.”
Mary Ross Park: An obnoxious drunken fool lashed out at a foursome who were simply minding their own business, prompting police intervention. “Officers made contact with the very intoxicated offender at Mary Ross Park,” police reported. The 37-year-old malcontent went to jail “for several counts of battery.” It should be noted that none of these unfortunate folks has a place to call home.
J and Reynolds streets: A clueless clod ended a night on the town by running a stop sign. Right in front of a cop. “The driver was arrested for that and DUI-Alcohol,” a city officer reported.
— Larry Hobbs
