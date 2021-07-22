Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
Ricefield Way: Police responded to a suspicious character making a racket at a condo up near the county line around midnight. Police found a silver Honda in the parking lot of Mudcat Charlie’s restaurant. The driver apparently made a run for it, but the cops caught up to him. In the end, the 38-year-old driver ended up in jail for DUI, fleeing and attempting to elude police, willful obstruction of the law and criminal trespassing.
400 Warren Mason Blvd.: Police arrested a 17-year-old woman here after midnight, charging her with aggravated assault and cruelty to children.
Theft
Coast Guard Beach: A couple spent a few midmorning hours on the beach, then drove back to their Airbnb accommodations on the island. It was then that they realized a thief had absconded with the wife’s purse, which had been left inside their vehicle in the beach parking lot.
5000 block of Blythe Island Highway: A thief broke into a woman’s Kia Optima in the wee hours and swiped various personal belongings.
Enterprise Street: A thief took advantage of an unlocked vehicle to abscond overnight with the Glock 22 handgun that was inside the center console. The victim gave police the handgun’s serial number.
Legacy Apartments: A woman awoke to find the driver’s side door of her vehicle wide open and her Louis Vuitton wallet and other valuables long gone.
Graffiti Gremlin
Interstate-95: A dude armed with spraypaint was expressing himself on the concrete support for the interstate overpass over Old Jesup Road in the broad daylight. The graffiti chump was last seen making his escape by climbing a nearby fence, wearing black pants, black shirt and toting a “bright pink” backpack.
— Larry Hobbs