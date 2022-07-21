Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
2000 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard: A woman called 911, beseeching assistance with a brute who had struck her a concussive blow and was actively “tearing up the house” even as she spoke with dispatchers. Responding police restored order to the house, taking the 30-year-old ruffian to jail for battery/family violence.
4842 Ga. Highway 99: The commotion caused by a gangly galoot banging on a home’s doors and windows as the midnight hour approached created a summons for constabulary intervention. Responding police saw the guy in the black tank top right where the caller said he was. The dubious dude told the cop that he was behaving thusly because he “got chased by a dog,” police reported. Nice try. Police took the 33-year-old to jail, charged with loitering and prowling.
Theft
1919 U.S. Highway 17: A feckless felon lifted one of the gizmos that Roses Express employees employ to manage inventory and such. Posing as a customer, the crook took it right out of the store. The thing is worth 2,000 smackers. Of course, the whole thing is on the store’s surveillance cameras, so the cops know who to look for. Tick-tock, buddy.
2200 block of Norwich Street: City cops found a vehicle abandoned behind a business. A quick computer check revealed the vehicle had been reported stolen in the county. County cops recovered said stolen vehicle.
2600 block of Canary Drive: A woman left her 2008 Hyundai Veracruz parked out front overnight. She left the key fob inside the vehicle and she left doors unlocked. The vehicle vanished before dawn.
Burglary
805 Ocean Blvd.: A burglary was reported at St. Simons Elementary School.
— Larry Hobbs