Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
Interstate 95: Two punks decided it was OK to race each other down the interstate at 5 in the afternoon, the safety of everyone else on the thoroughfare be darned. The race ended in a dead heat shortly after the idiots passed a county police officer. Both the 26-year-old dude and his 27-year-old accomplice were booked into the county jail at 5:43 p.m., each charged with reckless driving and speeding.
600 block of Glynn Isles: Just about the time this numbskull hits the city limits on Golden Isles Parkway, the charade that he was in control of his vehicle collapsed. First, he veered off the road and up onto the median. Then he smacked a power pole. Somehow, he escaped injury when the power pole fell on top of the vehicle before it rolled to stop. Guess where this schmo spent the night? “Male was arrested for DUI offense,” the report summarized.
U.S. Highway 82 and Flanders Drive: Not again. When the guy in the Chevrolet Silverado pulled onto the main highway in front of a patrol officer at 3 in the morning, he was already on thin ice. Just a few minutes earlier, the same Silverado had raised the officer’s suspicions when he swerved over the lanes a couple of times after leaving the Friendly Express. This time he crossed into the oncoming lane while turning onto Buckswamp Road, then ran off the other side of the road when he overcorrected. The officer had seen enough by then. The 21-year-old went to jail for DUI and failure to maintain a lane.
U.S. Highway 341 and South Lake Drive: The driver of a Hyundai Elantra “was all over the road” and “weaving across lane lines,” according to a report. The 58-year-old went to jail, charged with DUI, failure to maintain a lane, and doing so with a suspended license.
Gloucester Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard: A nighttime traffic stop ended in more than a citation for the violation. “Firearm located along with controlled substance,” the city police report noted. “Drug Unit notified. Person arrested.”
3400 block of Brailsford Avenue: A teen swiped a person’s phone and debit card. Police intervened, finding him easy enough. The 17-year-old went to jail, charged with theft by taking and giving the cops a phony name.
— Larry Hobbs