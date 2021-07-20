Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
1001 First Ave: Some nerve. The clerk at the neighborhood Amerimart store stepped into the restroom, only to find a stoner in there smoking dope. Confronted, the cad shoved the clerk and then punched him, making a hasty exit afterward. Cops put out a BOLO and nabbed the ne’er-do-well.
1700 block of Norwich Street: A suspicious character’s odd behavior after hours in this area unnerved neighbors, who called police as a result. The kook copped a combative attitude with responding cops, who took the 33-year-old to jail for disorderly conduct and willful obstruction of the law.
4800 block of College Park: Close quarters got the best of two men living under the same roof. Police arrived and separated the roommates. It was clear that both had inflicted injury on the other, landing the 44-year-old man and his 55-year-old roomie in jail for battery.
500 block of First Avenue: A woman made herself at home in an empty abode, the condition of which prompted city code enforcement to post it as off limits. Police took the 41-year-old to jail, charged with criminal trespass.
2990 U.S. Highway 17: A guy’s nicotine habit got the best of him, so he violated Greyhound’s “no tobacco” policy and got kicked off the bus at the Flying J truck stop. His foul disposition over the situation raised a ruckus that warranted police intervention. The New Jersey resident ended up in jail for criminal trespass.
700 Coastal Village Drive: An irate patient at Gateway spit on one nurse and “assaulted” another nurse, police reported. Responding police carted the 21-year-old woman to jail, charged with battery.
— Larry Hobbs