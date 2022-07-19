Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
2600 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard: A woman beat up another women after hours, then ran off. Police caught up to the suspect over on Wolfe Street, where she proceeded to tell a fib about who she was and blah blah blah. Police put the 31-year-old woman in jail, charged with battery, lying to the law and various misdemeanor and felony arrest warrants.
4510 Altama Ave.: A man wielding a gun outside the Waffle House after hours made cause for alarm. The armed outlaw tried to slip away when the cops got there. Nothing doing. The 21-year-old went to jail, charged with possession of a stole firearm and possession of a stolen firearm by a convicted felon. Note to legal gun owners who leave firearms in unlocked vehicles: This is where they end up.
South Lake Drive: A woman called her neighbor from out of town, asking him to lock up her house and her Recreational Vehicle that was on the property. He did as requested, with the understanding that no one else but her was welcome on the property. Then, he noticed a chair beneath the open driver's side window of the RV. Another telling clue was the strange bicycle nearby. Police found a 35-year-old man inside the RV, from which he went to jail for criminal trespassing.
Village at Glynn Place: The alarm at Pappa John's Pizza went off after hours, prompting a police response. The cop found two women loitering around behind the joint. One was a wanted woman, sought on a felony arrest warrant. Police obliged, placing the 52-year-old in jail.
2000 block of Cate Street: A woman at the Brunswick Villa repeatedly used and abused the 911 emergency line in the wee hours, tying up the valued time of dispatchers with imagined slights perpetrated against her by fabricated fiends. After responding to the sixth call in a short period of time, the patorl officer took the 40-year-old to jail, charged with unlawful use of a 911 number.
4429 U.S. Highway 341: A scurrilous scoundrel swiped a bicycle from Remnant Church on the lunch hour, literally right there in front of God and everyone. Well, the cops caught up to the reprobate, who ended up in jail.
150 Altama Connector: Surprise, surprise. Someone tried to steal from the Wal-Mart. Again. Someone got caught. Again.
2200 block of Albany Street: Police stopped a woman for a traffic violation on the night shift. She gave the cops a phony name, possibly because the person she really was had a suspended license. They figured it out anyway, sending the 38-year-old to jail.
Whitlock Street and Old Jesup Road: A woman driving a Honda CR-V somehow got the dang thing stuck in the railroad crossing apparatus. Police who came to the rescue quickly pinpointed a determining factor in this kerfuffle. The 22-year-old driver ended up in jail, charged with DUI, failure to maintain a lane and substandard obedience to traffic control doodads.
5693 Altama Ave.: A woman walked into the Parker's at lunchtime, ate two candy bars and refused to pay, upsetting the whole balance of society and the free market economy. Police restored law and order, arresting the woman.
Theft
2800 block of Maple Street: Someone left a gun in an unlocked vehicle. Now the gun is gone. It will probably end up in the hands of a law-abiding citizen. Not.
Gascoigne Bluff: Thieves broke into two vehicles within a span of a few hours. A purse went missing from an SUV at the park. Another auto break-in occurred at the nearby American Legion hall.
100 Coach Williams Way: A hooligan shattered a window of a vehicle at the park under the Sidney Lanier, then made off with the purse inside while its owner walked the bridge for exercise.
1408 Sonny Miller Way: While a woman was watching a ball game at Howard Coffin Park, lowlifes shattered her vehicle's window and absconded with two purses.
2600 block of Canary Drive: A woman left her 2008 Hyundai Veracruz parked out front overnight. She left the key fob inside the vehicle and she left doors unlocked. The vehicle vanished before dawn.
Dirtbags
Altama Avenue and Cypress Mill Road: Some punks in a white Ford pickup threw lit firecrackers at homeless man as he walked down the street on a hot summer's day.