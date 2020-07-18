Among reports filed with police:
Part of the Problem
2100 block of I Street: A thoughtless cad showed up at his sister’s apartment. He was not supposed to be there, or anywhere else in public for that matter. It seems her brother recently tested positive for the COVID-19. He was gone when police arrived.
Arrests
200 block of Rose Drive: A domestic scuffle that started in the county wound up spilling over into the city. City cops caught up to the combatants at the Sonic drive-in on Altama Avenue. In the end, a 30-year-old man ended up in jail, charged with four counts of aggravated assault and driving with a suspended license.
1919 U.S. Highway 17: A sad sack was bumming money from folks in the parking lot of the Lanier Plaza, prompting one merchant to call police. The guy was surly to the cops. Then he got downright belligerent. The 45-year-old John Doe went to jail for misdemeanor willful obstruction of the law.
1500 block of Albany Street: A 911 call alarmed the dispatcher, who could only hear the sounds of fighting in the background. The females were still scrapping when police arrived to check it out. One of them made a run for it, then she kicked the cop who caught up to her. She turned out to be a juvenile. Police took her to the youth detention center.
Golden Isles Parkway and Interstate 95: A reckless rascal caused a crash, then drove away. An officer received word that the dangerous dude was traveling on Perry Lane toward U.S. Highway 341 and picked up his tail from there. The 31-year-old knucklehead went to jail, charged with hit and run, possession of pot and driving without insurance.
Suspicious Incident
Hopkins Homes: A guy was on the skids with his girlfriend, so he moved out. Later on, all his stuff was missing, so told the cops she must of stolen it. Nah, the woman told police. She just piled his stuff in a truck and had it dropped off at his brother’s house.
2715 U.S. Highway 17: The man and woman really hit it off, even getting a room together at the Palms Motel. But then she borrowed his car. Then she checked out, taking his car and all his belongings with her. Police took a report.
— Larry Hobbs