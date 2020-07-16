Among reports filed with police:
Cop Rescues Rover
25 Torras Drive: So this guy steps out of his vehicle at the Parker’s store gas pumps. That is when his cagey canine companion put his paws on the door lock, triggering an accidental lockdown inside on a hot summer’s day. A city police officer arrived on scene and managed to unlock the vehicle and free the pooch.
Arrests
1000 block of Albany Street: A dope-dealing desperado pulled a gun on a man in broad daylight. The man who got the business end of the gun was not in the mood to play the victim — he called the cops. The dangerous dude was still there when police arrived, sitting inside his vehicle with a lady friend. Officers smelled pot smoke was drifting out of the vehicle right off, but that was just the beginning. Inside, officers found “multiple narcotics … along with a firearm.” The 36-year-old hoodlum and his 34-year-old shady lady both went to jail: him for aggravated assault, terroristic threats, possession of marijuana and dope with intent to sell, possession of a firearm in the commission of a crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; she for possession of dope with intent to sell and possession of a firearm in the commission of a crime.
Theft
2200 block of Kelwin Avenue: A woman told police she was pretty darn certain she locked her 2017 Kia Sorento before going inside for the night. The next morning, however, she discovered $230 cash missing from the car’s center console. There were no signs of forced entry. Local police reports tell the story all the time: a vehicle is not a safe place to stash any cash besides loose chump change.
— Larry Hobbs