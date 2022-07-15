Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
140 Venture Drive: The folks who operate the conference center arrived at midmorning to find a strange woman inside, apparently having a one-woman conference on the benefits of burglary. Getting caught is not one of those. Responding police arrested the woman for burglary.
U.S. Highway 17 and Crossbrook Drive: A patrol officer clocked a man driving a 2013 Chrysler doing 27 mph above the posted speed limit of 50 late at night. That is not all there was to it, or else the man would not have ended up in jail after the ensuing traffic stop.
300 Cary St.: So distasteful did motel staff view a woman’s presence at the Econo Lodge that she was warned by the cops to stay away or else go to jail. Not only did this unwanted woman return to the Econo Lodge, she stormed into the motel lobby and “threw a garbage can and a computer screen to the floor,” police reported. So, yeah, police put the 32-year-old woman in jail, charged with criminal trespassing.
2000 block of Third Street: A grown man was intent on gaining access to his mom’s abode in the wee hours, but the manor’s matriarch set her intentions on anything but. Responding police discovered the offensive offspring was wanted on an outstanding arrest warrant, for which the 32-year-old was jailed. Advantage: Mom.
100 block of Jessica Lane: A noodle-headed nincompoop appeared at a woman’s home in the wee hours, well aware by then that his company would not be favorably received. He was asked to leave. He would not. So, the cops got involved. Having been warned once, the obnoxious ninny went to jail.
— Larry Hobbs