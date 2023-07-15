Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
F.J. Torras Causeway and U.S. Highway 17: After a two-car crash at this busy intersection in the afternoon, city cops were perhaps not too surprised to learn one driver was doing so while unlicensed. Furthermore, the dazed driver could not recall his birthday nor say where he lived. A 53-year-old man went to jail for DUI.
2126 Norwich St.: Bumbling burglars tripped the alarm at the Corner Store while breaking into said building after hours. The dastardly duo had split before responding cops got there. Of course, police got a good gander at both boneheads on the store’s security camera. Police on the night shift quickly tracked down the pesky pair. The 22-year-old and his 23-year-old partner in crime wound up in jail, both charged with second degree burglary and damage to property.
Frederica Road: A mindless mook navigated the busy roundabout at Frederica and Demere roads at midmorning while blathering into a handheld cellphone. His disregard for the law earned him the attention of a county patrol cop. In the end, police charged him with unlawful use of an electronic device while driving on a suspended license.
Norwich and J streets: A malevolent motorist gave a patrol officer on the night shift a display of the dunderheaded driving habits that earned him a suspended license in the first place. Police took the chump to jail “due to numerous license suspensions,” city police reported.
Habersham St. and Sweetgum Drive: Police stopped a vehicle with a darkened license plate near dusk. The woman behind the wheel appeared befuddled at the cop’s explanation for the stop. When asked to show a driver’s license, she gave the officer a standard ID. The trajectory of this encounter continued downward, ending with the 22-year-old in jail for possession of dope and willful obstruction of a law enforcement officer.
Gloucester Street: A man threatened to beat a woman with a belt wrapped around his hand in broad daylight outside of a diner. Responding officers quickly learned the obnoxious oaf was wanted on felony arrest warrants, for which police obliged him with a trip to jail.
1400 block of Fourth Street: A dumped dude kept banging on his ex-girlfriend’s front door after hours, prompting her to summon constabulary intervention. Responding cops learned the reprobate was wanted on several outstanding felony arrest warrants.
All In a Day’s Work
U.S. Highway 17 and Parkwood Drive: A vehicle ceased operations right in the middle of the turn lane on the highway. Brunswick’s finest knew just what to do: “Officers stopped traffic and pushed the vehicle over to the parking lot of Glynn Immediate Care,” police reported.
Dope Dangers
Altama Avenue: Apparently, a desperate dope fiend was shooting up while driving, as a result of which he “crashed into several vehicles,” city police reported. State troopers arrived to assist city cops with the crash report.
206 Mansfield St.: A concerned parent arrived at the police station with suspected narcotics, obtained from a wayward offspring. Police dutifully ID’d the dope and destroyed it.
Theft
2627 Sidney Lanier Drive: A crafty crook managed to slip past a “locked coded” security gate overnight and sneak into the grounds of an event rentals business. He then absconded with a white 2022 GMC Sierra pickup truck and a trailer. For all his stealth, the punk’s pilfering was captured on store security cameras. Police are investigating.
1919 U.S. Highway 17: A skunk smashed the front window at the OG Smoke Shop after hours, snagged a bunch of stuff from inside and escaped on a scooter. A witness told police the bandit “took off with items from inside leaving a trail down the road,” police report.
25 Tourist Drive: A crook breached a man’s Kentworth semi rig overnight in the Red Roof Inn parking lot and absconded with his company-owned computer tablet.
158 Dungeness Drive: Conniving crooks made a clean getaway at the Travel Centers of America truck stop, stealing a 2014 Freightliner Cascadia and its 2019 Hyundai trailer full of Bissell vacuum cleaners.
Cowpen Creek Road: A 2009 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck went missing overnight from a residence.
Take This Job and …
2014 Norwich St.: A shopper entered the Family Dollar and was alarmed to discover she had the place to herself. Apparently, the guy who was minding the store quit his job in mid-shift and walked away without bothering to lock up. Cops determined nothing was taken.
Lying or Laying?
4800 block of Habersham: A man having an extreme disagreement with his girlfriend tangled up a 911 emergency line with guff about plans to act on his rage. Responding cops found the dude “laying in the middle of the road,” police reported. The residence from which the call emanated was in shambles, complete with shattered front windows. Police stood by as medics transported him to the hospital.
4420 Altama Ave.: A concerned citizen called the cops on the night shift to report a dope who was “lying in the middle of the roadway” in front of the shopping center. Yep, there he was. Once roused, the guy told officers the dope he took caused him to see things that weren’t necessarily so. Officers stood by while medics transported him to the hospital.
