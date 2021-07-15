Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
U.S. Highway 341 and Highway 101: A woman crashed a vehicle in the middle of the afternoon. Responding police discovered the woman was not licensed to drive, although the 21-year-old did have her learner’s permit. Police took her to jail for making an improper turn while driving without a license.
10400 Canal Crossing Road: A vagabond pilfered some stuff from Academy Sports, then dashed out the door in the evening hours. Responding cops spotted the culprit’s “bicycle abandoned in the parking lot,” police reported. An officer then spotted a dude aimlessly “shuffling across” a nearby gas station parking lot, looking like a cat with a mouthful of canary feathers. Yep, he was the one. Police took the 48-year-old to jail for shoplifting.
1200 U.S. Highway 17: A woman flipped out, “cursing and causing a scene” at Marsh’s Edge, a caller told police. She refused to leave or simmer down. Her disdainful disposition continued in a confrontational manner with responding police. The woman went to jail, charged with disorderly conduct and willful obstruction of the law.
100 block of Thornton Lane: Police responded to a disturbance. Police took a 35-year-old man to jail, charged with two counts of making terroristic threats.
Harebrained Hijacking
Gloucester Street: A jerk confronted his ex-girlfriend as she was driving, forced her to stop and then pulled her from the vehicle. He then jumped inside and drove away. Police spotted the stolen vehicle moments later and pursued. However, when the nincompoop began speeding erratically in heavy traffic, police deemed it better to end their pursuit for safety reasons. But it won’t be long before they catch up to the fink.
Crash
4900 Habersham: A callous creep drove into a woman on a bicycle during the night shift. The jerk vamoosed, leaving her well-being and his responsibility in the rearview mirror. Luckily, the woman told police and EMS workers her resulting injuries did not require a trip to the hospital emergency room.
Altama Avenue and Fifth Street: A vehicle crashed into a utility pole at 2 in the morning, bursting into flames afterward, police reported. Thankfully, no injuries resulted from the crash.
Theft
4101 First Street: A bandit smashed a vehicle’s window, reached inside and snagged a woman’s purse. The door was still locked, police said, so the crook likely targeted the purse only, leaving no fingerprints behind.
— Larry Hobbs