Among reports filed with police
Arrests
M and Norwich streets: A pickup truck shot through with bullet holes was weaving in and out of a traffic in the early evening hours, endangering the welfare of all in his path, a caller told police. A responding cop spotted the loose cannon’s continued crazed careening and thought better of engaging in a full-out pursuit. The officer “disengaged” from the pursuit, but then held back at a safe distance to “maintain a visual.” Eventually, the darn fool crashed at Fourth and Dolphin streets, at which time a host of city cops descended upon him. The 19-year-old hotshot went to jail on a plethora of charges, including fleeing to elude the law, discharge of a firearm on a public street, possession of a firearm in the commission of a crime, felony and misdemeanor theft, forgery and reckless driving.
Beachview Drive and Fifth Street: A nihilist nincompoop was trying to throw back Fireball whiskey shots while simultaneously driving his Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck on a busy afternoon when he found himself on the wrong side of the road. His crash into a Ford Expedition along this oceanfront thoroughfare caused little damage to either vehicle, except shattering the passenger side window of his pickup. A responding officer “walked up to the truck and noticed three small single shot bottles of Fireball whiskey in the center console,” the report said. Police took the 24-year-old whiskey rock-a-roller to jail, charged with DUI and failure to maintain a lane.
3700 block of Hardee Avenue: A couple called the cops shortly before dawn to report that a guy was pushing a woman around on the outside stairs. Whatever the dynamics of the disagreement, police ended up taking a 31-year-old woman to jail for battery under the family violence act.
Theft
100 block of Stafford Avenue: A woman forgot to lock her vehicle overnight. The next morning her son stepped outside and noticed the vehicle’s trunk was wide open. Also, a common crook had absconded with $80 cash that she left in the vehicle, as well as her FSA debit card.
Handicapped Parking Caper
5420 U.S. Highway 341: The elderly woman walked into the Winn-Dixie in the morning hours, dressed matronly in a black dress and dutifully wearing a pandemic precautionary mask. She proceeded to stuff her purse with $400 worth of meat. Then she walked out to her getaway car, a Nissan Altima parked conveniently in a nearby handicapped space.
Doggone Mad
Woodland Circle: A dog escaped the bonds of its kennel shortly after dawn and proceeded to wreak havoc on the neighbor’s barnyard animals. The harried hound killed six of the man’s chickens and injured another. The mean mutt also pillaged the pigs, although the porkers appeared more agitated than hurt.
Inconvenienced Store
4528 Altama Ave.: A driver lost control of a vehicle, “driving it through the front window” for the In and Out convenience store at Altama Avenue and Community Road.
Runaway Returned
2000 block of Norwich Street: City police received word that a runaway girl from McIntosh County was hiding out at a residence here. Police located the girl and turned her over to her mom.
Paintball Problems
1500 block of G Street: A guy was outside his residence, minding his own business, when a punk in a passing vehicle popped him with a paintball pellet from a paintball gun.
— Larry Hobbs