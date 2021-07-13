Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
2900 block of Ellis Street: Please get some help. Police arrived as backup for EMS crews responding to a man with breathing problems. Basically, he was too drunk to remember how to breathe. The “extremely intoxicated” man peed on himself, “ate grass from the yard” and “threatened officers,” police report. After being medically cleared at the hospital, he went to jail to sleep it off.
150 Altama Connector: And still they try to steal from the Walmart. Security there caught another shoplifter. Cops took the man to jail.
U.S. Highway 341: A woman drove into a ditch while trying to make a turn onto the highway, just one example of her “very reckless” driving in the middle of the afternoon, a concerned witness told police. She was swerving all of the road when a patrol officer caught up to her, earning herself a trip to jail for DUI following the traffic stop.
3000 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard: Shots were fired, confirmed by responding nightshift police from the shell casings officers found. While investigating, police discovered one of the men hanging around was wanted on an outstanding felony warrant. Police took the 57-year-old man to jail.
McIntyre Court: For whatever reason, a man called 911 to report a fictitious public disturbance. For wasting their time and needlessly interrupting a line for assisting those facing real emergencies, police took the man to jail.
Ward and Cary streets: A patrol officer on the lookout in the late afternoon spotted a blue Ford F-150 pulling out the parking lot of the Travelodge, a location known to cops for “overdoses, use, sale and trafficking” of dope. It did not take long to learn the pickup’s registration was expired. A traffic stop turned up — surprise, surprise — dope. The 34-year-old man went to jail for two counts of possession of dope.
150 Altama Connector: A petty thief got caught stealing from Walmart. He turned the charger battery and Bluetooth speaker over to police, who took the 48-year-old to jail for criminal trespass and shoplifting.
Golden Isles Parkway and Altama Connector: A vagabond made a spectacle of himself, stepping in and out of busy afternoon traffic in between panhandling while sitting at the intersection on an overturned milk crate. Whew. The cops know this poor guy. They have met. Police took the 52-year-old to jail, charged with stepping into traffic and willful obstruction of the law.
2100 block of Perry Lane: A tipsy thief snatched some stuff inside the Tractor Supply, slipped out the door and drove away. Police spotted the suspect’s blue Dodge pickup truck and made a traffic stop. The 28-year-old dunderhead went to jail for two counts of shoplifting and for DUI.
2000 block of Commercial Drive: An officer stopped a black Ford Interceptor as it exited the interstate. The 30-year-old driver went to jail for DUI, driving without a license, open container and using a cellphone while driving.
403 Butler Drive: A pest ignored repeated warnings to stay away from the Coastal Inn or risk arrest. They meant it. Responding police took the 21-year-old to jail on two counts of criminal trespass.
McIntyre Court: A frantic woman called police about a possible burglar trying to kick down her front door. Responding police arrested the 32-year-old hellion for disorderly conduct and misdemeanor obstruction of the law.
900 Gloucester St.: A recalcitrant cad started breaking things at St. Mark’s church, requiring police intervention. The 32-year-old troublemaker went to jail, charged with criminal damage to property and willful obstruction of the law.
Must Have a Sweet Tooth
Brooklyn Homes: A woman makes cakes for sale. One customer bought a cake and now he will not leave the woman alone. She told police the man “keeps calling her.”
Shots Fired
2500 block of Reynolds Street: Shots rang out in the night in this neighborhood. Responding police found shell casings on the ground and discovered that flying bullets struck a home and a vehicle.
Waffle House Hooligans
4510 Altama Ave.: Management summoned police to standby after hours as “15 unruly patrons” were shown the door.
Theft
Dunbarton Drive: Thieves breached a home under construction, absconding with an assortment of power tools.
3900 block of Newcastle Street: A couple zipped into the Dash Food Mart to pick up a few things during evening hours and found their 2000 Saturn had gone missing in the interim.
Longview Plaza: Some lousy thief stole an Electra electric bicycle from a guy staying at the “Guest House” for international workers at Sea Island. The guy even locked it up with a chain outside his room. There was no video surveilling the area, but police are investigating.
Police Assist
3100 block of Wildwood: A concerned citizen called police in response to a man’s voice crying out in the night for help. Responding police arrived to find a naked guy. By his own admission, the naked guy was strung out on meth and needed medial help. The man copped a combative attitude with EMS workers, so a cop rode along on the trip to the hospital emergency room to calm the dude down.
Golf Cart Craziness
Ocean View Avenue: A patrol officer came across two golf carts heading west without the headlights off before dawn in the south end of the island. When the officer attempted a traffic stop, the bozos behind the wheel ditched the golf carts and dashed into the darkness. Earlier, around midnight, another officer took a report of two golf carts being stolen from a home nearby on Tiffany Lane. The carts were recovered, the thieves remain at large.
— Larry Hobbs