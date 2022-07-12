Among reports filed with police:
The Stuff They Put Up With
1116 Lanier Blvd.: A cop responded to the city park because a couple complained about a group of dog trainers. The couple claimed the leashed dogs nonetheless lunged at them as they walked by on the exercise trail. Obliged to look into the matter, the officer determined that the trainers kept the dogs well away from the exercise trail. So, everybody’s happy, right? “By the end of the call the dog group was mad at officers for asking if their dogs were acting aggressive, and the couple walking was mad at officers for not making the people leave,” police reported. Go figure.
Arrests
Jessica Lane: A mangy malcontent pulled up in a black SUV Caddy at dawn, stormed up to the front door and began kicking at it. When police caught up to the galoot, the 45-year-old ended up in jail on charges of driving on a suspended license, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle and criminal trespass.
3900 Newcastle St.: Regular readers know how this works by now. A woman was duly warned that she was such an unwelcome sight at the Dash Food Mart that arrest would surely result if she set foot there once more. So, guess what she did? Uh, huh. The 51-year-old woman went to jail, charged with criminal trespass.
1700 block of Albany Street: A patrol officer encountered a man “carrying a table” down the street in the wee hours. Although he declined to offer his name, he assured the night constable that his father would vouch for his right to possess the table. The cop called the father, who did in fact confirm this. He also gave the officer his son’s name. Unfortunately, the 32-year-old fellow was wanted on an outstanding misdemeanor arrest warrant.
Burglary
5200 block of Altama Ave.: Creeps smashed a plate glass office window at an automotive specialty business, then burglarized the place. The cops are investigating.
Theft
10400 Canal Crossing: A bunch of bandits loaded up on sportswear clothing near noontime, slipped through the front door, stashed the booty in a silver Chevrolet Malibu and took off.
