Among reports filed with police:
Arrest
145 Emanuel Farm Road: Police were called out to the Transvilla Mobile Home Park about a possible assault at 1:30 in the morning. The cops had just been there half an hour earlier to deal with a problem person. This time someone went to jail: A 24-year-old man wanted for felony violation of probation.
Fire
622 Harry Driggers Blvd.: Police and firefighters responded to a vehicle so fully engulfed in flames late at night at the North Glynn Recreation Complex that officers could not determine its make or model. After the flames were dowsed, and “cooled off enough,” firefighters found a VIN number that revealed it was a 2007 Honda Accord. Police reached out to the car’s registered owner, but no word on whether contact was made.
Suspicious Incident
22 Conservation Way: An alarmed citizen called police, reporting the possibility that he was witness to a “plane or a helicopter crash into the marsh,” according to a report. Officers went to check it out “and discovered there were training exercises going on.”
Vehicle Theft
Westway Apartments: Sometime over the weekend, a car thief drove away in an unregistered, uninsured 2009 Nissan Maxima from the apartment’s parking lot. Good luck with getting your stolen car licensed and insured, pal.
Grab and Go
2500 block of Gordon Street: A brigand approached a person after hours, forcibly took stuff from them, then ran away. Police took a report.
— Larry Hobbs