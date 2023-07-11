Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
Amherst and F streets: A petulant punk took off, startled merely by the presence of a patrol officer in his rearview mirror. With the officer in pursuit, the supercilious sidewinder bailed out of the vehicle even as it remained in motion, leaving a lady friend to fend for herself in the passenger seat as he made his cowardly retreat. The 30-year-old woman went to jail for the dope she was packing. And the cops know who the driver is. Tick-tock …
Old Cypress Mill Road and Northpark Drive: A patrol officer working a traffic detail before sunset clocked a lead-foot lady driving well over the posted 35 mph speed limit in a 2017 Nissan Pathfinder. That might be how they roll up north, but down here the Massachusetts woman found herself in jail and cooling her jets, charged with speeding. Just speeding.
Perry Lane Road and Golden Isles Parkway: A patrol cop saw red flags when a vehicle’s headlights lit up the side of a funeral home after midnight, long beyond typical operating hours for such establishments. Upon further inspection, the cops discovered the driver to be in possession of dope. The 33-year-old deadbeat went to jail for that, as well as for an outstanding arrest warrant.
150 Altama Connector: This brazen bandit had already received a trespass warning at the Walmart, so well-known was her penchant for purloining products. So the establishment’s crack security staff stuck to her like super glue when she skulked back inside on a recent evening. Security cameras proceeded to detail her attempt to get away with placing two “AC compressors” inside her purse. The 36-year-old went to jail for shoplifting and criminal trespassing.
4544 Old Cypress Mill Road: A young lady larcenist stepped into the One Stop Shop after midnight and tried to step back out with stolen goods. Nice try. The 17-year-old went to jail for shoplifting.
3224 U.S. Highway 17: He must have thought it was the perfect plan, foolproof even. An employee at the Friendly Express contrived fictionalized customer refunds, because people are always transacting product returns at convenience stores. Right? Of course, the dolt pocketed the cash from the imagined refunds straight out of the till. The 25-year-old went to jail for felony theft.
Urban Camping?
1400 block of Newcastle Street: A city cop encountered a down-and-out dude snoozing away on a bench after hours. Again. As this was his second warning, the officer cited him for “violation of the Urban Camping ordinance,” police reported.
Theft
440 Glynn Isles: A masked woman walked into Dick’s Sporting Goods in the evening hours, “snatched a pile of clothes,” and made a dash for the exit. Police are investigating.
1600 block of Niles Avenue: A craven crook stole a vehicle from a residence overnight. Police later located the vehicle: sunken at the boat ramp at Liberty Ship Park under the Sidney Lanier Bridge.
Beverly Shores: A 2009 Ford F-250 pickup truck went missing overnight from a residence’s front yard.
Coastal Club Apartments: A Glock 43 handgun went missing from a vehicle overnight.
Powers Landing: A thief entered a vehicle and absconded with $60 cash.
Brunswick Villa: A woman discovered that a thief had breached her residence’s back porch overnight and helped themselves to some of her belongings.
— Larry Hobbs