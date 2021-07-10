Among reports filed with police:
Golden Isles Parkway and Ga. Highway 99: It never ends. A cop was on his way home after a long night shift when he came across a vehicle stopped at a stop sign, going nowhere fast at 8 in the morning. Upon further inspection, the guy inside was seeking a cheap buzz by “huffing” on a can of duster spray. Apparently, the gases contained therein can get a person high. It is also against law. On duty cops arrived and took the 55-year-old dope to jail, charged with DUI/glue or aerosol and improper parking.
— Larry Hobbs