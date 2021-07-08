Among reports filed with police:
Police Assist
Huntington Circle: Police were told that a late-night burglary was going down at a home here, but it turned out to be a medical emergency. Arriving at the scene, police discovered the suspect reeked of booze and was too messed up to tell the cops what kind of dope he chased it with. EMS crews were called to render medical assistance.
Huh?
Sidney Lanier Bridge: Vandals tossed 50 traffic barricade barrels over the side of the bridge in an overnight escapade.
Ding-dong-ditch
1000 block of Beachview Drive: Someone kept coming up to a home’s front porch, ringing the doorbell and making a run for it. The possible prank had repeated itself several times in three days, and the home’s occupant was fed up enough to summon police interdiction.
That’s Her Story
2100 block of Gordon Street: A woman called the cops: hurry, come quick. Someone had broken into her home, she told the police. The culprit tried to cook something and started a kitchen fire. Really? “Officer arrived and learned the female was intoxicated and a burglary did not take place,” the report concluded. The officer stood by while the fire department aired the place out.
Arrests
200 block of Mallery Street: A dude drove his Ford F250 pickup through the stop sign at Butler Avenue and Mallery Street in the Pier Village on the island at 2 in the morning. A patrol cop just happened to be parked right there where it happened. The resulting traffic stop landed the 38-year-old man in jail, charged with DUI and running a stop sign.
455 Canal Road: As a McDonald’s employee was walking toward a rear exit, a co-worker sucker-punched her from behind. The woman turned and defended herself. After reviewing the restaurant’s video, police arrested the 18-year-old woman who “threw the first punch” and took her to jail for simple battery.
Frederica River Bridge: A knucklehead zoomed recklessly ahead of other vehicles while speeding onto the causeway from the island during rush hour. It was game over when he passed a patrol officer, who took the 20-year-old to jail for DUI, speeding and improper lane change as a consequence of the resulting traffic stop.
115 Terminal Way: A man and a woman snooping around the St. Simons McKinnon Airport on the island in the wee hours raised the suspicions of a private pilot there. He waived down an officer in a nearby convenience store parking lot. As a result, a 46-year-old woman went to jail for loitering and prowling and her 40-year-old accomplice was jailed for loitering and prowling, and theft.
Altama Avenue: A man called 911 on the night shift. What was his emergency? He was just wondering if city cops could give him a ride to Darien in the county north of here. He made this request on at least four occasions and was told to cut it out. Ultimately, police took him to jail for misuse of 911.
2400 block of Albany Street: A woman, the father of her child and that man’s girlfriend made for a tempestuous trio, the resulting pandemonium prompting several daytime visits from the cops. Eventually, the cops took a 23-year-old woman and a 24-year-old man to jail for maintaining a disorderly house.
Coast Guard Station Beach: A beachgoer related to police that another guy was conducting himself in the manner befitting of a dope dealer on the beach. After investigating further, police took a 31-year-old man to jail for two counts of possessing prescription dope that was not in its original bottle.
87 Golden Isles Plaza: An employee at the Home Depot thought no one would notice if she took a few bills from the cash register now and then. The take added up to $550 over several weeks. Of course, management caught on and pulled the plug her lame scheme. Police took 18-year-old thief to jail, charged with theft.
Grab and Go
190 Glynn Isles: Two women entered the Ulta Beauty store with bags, which they proceeded to fill with goodies. Then they made a dash for the door, long gone by the time the cops arrived.
Idiot!
1900 Newcastle: Some yahoo fired a gun during the Fourth fireworks show in the city. Responding police followed the path of a hole in the windshield of a woman’s vehicle to find a “spent rifle bullet,” a report said.
Vehicle Vacuum Vandals
Police responded twice in one day to reports of vandalizing bandits trying to break into those doohickies that offer vehicle vacuuming and air for tires. At a car wash on Sweet Gum Drive, security cameras captured two goons trying “to cut the locks on the vacuums in an attempt to steal the change out of them,” police reported. The jerks busted into seven machines total. In an incident at a carwash in the 5000 block of Altama Avenue, some misguided vandals broke into the part of the machine “that collects what people suck up from” inside their vehicles, police reported.
Theft
561 Palisade Drive: A man in “pajama pants, red slide sandals and a red mask” filled up a shopping cart at the Dollar General, then pushed it outside in the late afternoon.
Briarwood Apartments: A woman left her Toyota Camry unlocked overnight in the apartment parking lot. She left $380 worth of Jacksons in a compartment of the unlocked vehicle. The inside of the vehicle was in disarray the next morning. The money? C’mon. Lock your doors, people.
— Larry Hobbs