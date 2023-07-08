Among reports filed with police

Brunswick Historic Preservation Board to consider new construction

Brunswick’s Historic Preservation Board is scheduled to consider new construction in the city’s historic district and hear a proposal from the Georgia Historical Society for a new historic marker in the city relating to the civil rights movement when it meets next week.

Glynn Academy graduate earns Navy recognition

Navy Cmdr. Darshan Thota recently earned the Defense Meritorious Service Medal for his role in building three new operational medicine electronic health records and establishing the operating structure.