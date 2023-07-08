Among reports filed with police
Arrests
Touchtone Drive: A guy called the cops after midnight to report that a vehicle’s headlights were shining into his bedroom window. The bedroom faces his backyard. That is almost never a good sign. A responding county cop found a besotted sidewinder passed out behind the wheel of the vehicle. The 28-year-old went to jail, charged with DUI, failing to report smacking into something with his vehicle and willful obstruction of the law.
Demere and Frederica roads: A careless creep’s dimwit driving through the roundabout raised alarm for fellow motorists, who reported to cops that the nutcase was “driving erratically and constantly hitting the brakes” in an old red pickup truck with furniture in the back. Responding police took the 71-year-old to jail, charged with DUI and having an open container of alcohol.
150 Altama Ave.: A clueless clown actually tried to pull a fast one on the crack security staff at the Walmart. This particular scalawag pretended to scan items for payment on his phone app, but actually he stole them. Security figured out his scam after the crook orchestrated the same crime the previous day. Police confronted the conman and took the 46-year-old to jail for felony shoplifting.
200 Mall Blvd.: Two women shopping in the Belk began to “stuff clothing into their bras and purses,” store security reported to police. Hello!?!? News flash, crooks! Everything you do in a store nowadays is on camera. The 55-year-old woman and her 32-year-old partner in crime went to jail for shoplifting.
U.S. Highway 341 and Grants Ferry Road: Following a power outage, a county patrol cop monitored traffic to insure all drivers observed the requirement to treat the intersection as a four-way stop. One careless cad did not. And he was none too happy with the officer for noting his shortcoming. The 24-year-old blowhard went to jail for failing to navigate the lightless intersection with care and for disorderly conduct.
550 Beachview Drive: A uncouth clod went ballistic late at night when a woman simply requested he cut the callous cursing, as vacationing children were nearby. He apparently even pulled a gun. Police took the 52-year-old to jail, charged with disorderly conduct.
— Larry Hobbs