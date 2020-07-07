Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
Mercer Altama Apartments: A ruckus between a mother and her son created a public disturbance. Police arrived and calmed them down. But the mother would not let it rest, venting repeatedly to 911 dispatchers. City police later returned and arrested the 51-year-old woman, charging her with unlawful conduct during a 911 call.
3500 block of Treville Avenue: A woman called for police intervention after several people were “trying to jump on her,” a report said. Police arrived, restored the peace and took a 55-year-old woman to jail for battery.
U.S. Highway 341 and Community Road: A stoner drove his Nissan Rogue into the side of a white Chevrolet pickup truck around 7 at night, then tried to walk away from the crash. County firefighters and EMTs who were already on scene told responding police that the dude was last seen walking down Nimitz Drive. Also, they said, his wrecked Rogue reeked of pot. Police tracked him down, charging the 31-year-old with both misdemeanor and felony counts tampering with evidence, hit and run, and possession of pot.
1100 Egmont Street: An alert neighbor heard a nearby window break and called the cops. The cops quickly found the window-breaker, holed up inside the house. The 56-year-old went to jail for second degree burglary, criminal trespass and possession of tools with criminal intent.
Cypress Mill Road and Golden Isles Parkway: A dope dealer drove through a red light on Cypress Mill Road, forcing three vehicles with the right of way on parkway to stop to avoid a crash. The cop who saw the whole thing found the dope and pot inside the vehicle after pulling him over. The 23-year-old went to jail for possession of dope and possession of pot, both with intent to sell.
1900 block of Ellis Street: A woman tied up the 911 emergency lines with bogus grievances. From there she went straight to the police department with her tall tales and tomfoolery. The 32-year-old “was arrested for multiple misuse calls to 911,” the report said.
3304 block of U.S. Highway 17: Police stopped a vehicle after hours for a traffic violation. The driver had downed a few too many to be sitting behind the wheel in the first place, so the cops took him to jail for DUI.
500 block of Albermarle Street: A man hit a woman, warranting a police response. Police could see where the jerk hit her. The 22-year-old went to jail for criminal trespass, battery, willful obstruction of the law and cruelty to the two young children who had to witness the debacle.
Who Was That Unmasked Man?
3319 Altama Ave.: A man walked into the Popeye’s in the daytime, sans a pandemic protective mask. Management asked him to leave; the man refused. Management asked the unmasked man again, please leave. He declined, again. That is when management called the cops, but the bare-faced firebrand was gone when police arrived.
Auto Burglary
100 Coach Williams Way: A woman parked her vehicle here, only to return and discover a thief had smashed the driver’s side window and absconded with the purse therein. Police took a report.
— Larry Hobbs