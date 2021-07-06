Among reports filed with police:
Theft
Circle Drive: Thieves swiped a trailer, tractor and rotary cutter from a local rental company and tried to ferret them away in South Carolina. However, authorities in the Palmetto state recovered the goods and notified the victim, who notified local authorities.
Property Damage
3040 Scarlett Street: Some dunce drove a vehicle into the side of a room at the Motel 6, “bashing in a portion of the wall and air conditioner” and breaking both windows.
Theft
Shangri La Avenue: A guy’s vehicle ran out of gas after dark. While he was hoofing it to the nearest gas station, some jerk rifled through his vehicle and stole some of his stuff.
Westway Apartments: A woman locked her 1998 Honda Accord and held onto the keys. Despite this, some thief managed to abscond with said vehicle.
Staying Alert
Autumn Ridge Court: A woman flagged down a passing patrol officer in the post-dawn morning hours, reporting that her home’s surveillance video captured a couple of hooligans overnight in the act of testing door handles for easy pickings. The cops are looking into it.
— Larry Hobbs