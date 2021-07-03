Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
5700 Altama Ave.: When cops arrived at a call of suspicious characters in a parking lot known for auto break-ins, a pair of scofflaws sprinted to the cover of darkness before dawn. The officer nabbed one suspect just the same, taking the 19-year-old woman to jail for loitering and prowling.
Old Jesup Road and Glyndale Drive: A lady in a Toyota Camry neglected the courtesy of dimming her bright headlights to an oncoming vehicle before dawn. Said vehicle was a cop car, containing a cop. Bad idea. The subsequent traffic stop landed the 30-year-old woman in jail for possession of cocaine, failure to dim lights and driving an uninsured vehicle after switching license plates. For good measure, the coke-head was charged with being a “habitual violator.”
500 block of Fourth Street: A woman who was caught up in a brouhaha with her boyfriend managed to call a friend to ask the friend if she could call and summon constabulary intervention. Responding police discovered that the malcontent had grabbed a handful of her hair and tugged it out of her head. The scurrilous 50-year-old dog went to jail for battery.
1400 block of Second Street: A woman called police about a man banging on her front door in the wee hours. Her drunk boyfriend turned out to be the culprit. Later, she called the cops on her boyfriend again; this time the dunderhead copped an aggravating attitude with the officers. An officer spied a bag of grass atop a table, which was good enough. Police took him to jail for possession of pot.
— Larry Hobbs