Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
2500 block of Norwich Street: A city cop spotted a motorcycling cur who was known to be wanted by the county constabulary for an act of family violence. Following the stop, the scoundrel gave the cop an alias, but his unsavory reputation preceded him. In the process of arresting the skink on the county warrants, the city cop located a sizable stash of meth. Big surprise, huh? The 28-year-old knave went to jail on a passel of charges, to include possession of meth, lying to cops, driving on a suspended license and the county family violence warrants.
Tenth and Magnolia streets: A county cop spotted a dunderhead driving a dirt bike after midnight, no headlights. The rogue rode his motorcycle between two businesses in an effort to lose the cop, but the officer could not be shaken so easily. The 37-year-old jughead ended up in jail for willful obstruction of the law and for driving in the dark without lights.
— Larry Hobbs
