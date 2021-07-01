Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
Warde Street and U.S. Highway 17: A vehicle reeked of pot when a city cop approached it after a traffic stop. The driver then decided to make a run for it. County cops picked up his tail when he sped out of the city, but officers concluded it was not worth the risk to public safety to continue the pursuit. However, city cops were waiting. They pounced when the dangerous dude drove back into town and stopped the vehicle. The 45-year-old troublemaker went to jail on a host of charges, including felony possession of dope, misdemeanor possession of grass, fleeing law enforcement and violating several traffic laws in the process.
3400 block of Cypress Mill Road: A woman trying to get away from her creepy ex-boyfriend called a cab, but the guy started tailing the taxi. The cabbie called the cops. The boyfriend made a detour into the College Park neighborhood to get away from the cops. However, officers located his vehicle parked at a residence and found him “loitering and prowling ... to hide from officers,” police reported. The 30-year-old went to jail for loitering and prowling.
Lanier Landings Apartments: An unruly crowd that had gathered outside scatted to the four corners of the compass when police arrived to quell a disturbance in the evening hours. When police sorted it all out, a 48-year-old woman went to jail for simple battery and third degree cruelty to children.
Theft
3000 block of Old Post Road: Lousy thieves breached a rural residence out here in the county’s pastoral boondocks, absconding with a Savage .22 caliber rifle, a Marlins .17 HMR caliber rifle and a Can-Am four-wheeler.
370 Perry Lane: Blatant thieves cut a chain lock on a perimeter gate at a construction vehicle rental company in the wee hours and absconded with two utility task vehicles. Police are investigating.
Autumns Wood Circle East: A working man’s work van was left at a construction site, where bandits pried open a door and absconded with some tools. Wisely, the man leaves a personal mark on all his tools, identifying them as his when the cops track them down — and, hopefully, the lowdown crook who took them.
10100 Canal Crossing: A dude grabbed a black SwissGear backpack from inside the Sam’s Club, then waltzed out the door with it.
3028 Norwich St.: Thieves hacked the catalytic converters off of the exhaust pipe’s of two rental trucks.
— Larry Hobbs