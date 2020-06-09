Among reports filed with police”
The Shopping Center Has Eyes
5000 Altama Ave.: This old guy was backing his white pickup truck out of a parking space when he smacked the back end of a parked SUV. Did he stop? Try to find the SUV’s owner? Noooo. He put it in forward and drove away, in broad daylight. The responding officer simply checked out the video from a nearby store’s surveillance video, which showed the whole shebang. With the vital information gleaned from the truck’s license plate, the cop was soon knocking on the door at his home in the Tranvilla Mobile Home Park. The 68-year-old went to jail, charged with hit and run.
1620 Reynolds St.: A man of volatile temperament accosted the Salvation Army homeless shelter, pounding repeatedly on the door until he broke it. The vandal hopped on a scooter to make his getaway, but cops nearby cut him off at the pass. The 47-year-old malcontent went to jail, charged with criminal property damage.
1700 block of Albany Street: An indiscreet woman was dealing dope out of her car in the early evening, her illicit transactions clearly visible to all. One guy called the cops. “Officers responded and observed contraband in plain view,” the report said. “A subsequent search revealed several illegal substances.” Police took the woman to jail on dope charges and called in the city narcotics squad to investigate further.
Golden Isles Parkway and Canal Road: Traffic flow at the intersection was dictated only by flashing lights, which all licensed drivers should know means 4-way-stop. So a guy in a white van went rolling right through the intersection, ignoring the folks waiting their turn. These included a cop. The following traffic stop resulted in a DUI and a trip to jail for who was too busy to go by the rules.
U.S. Highway 17 and F.J. Torras Causeway: A driver went rolling through the intersection. On the wrong side of the road. In front of a cop. As a result of the subsequent traffic stop, the driver went to jail for DUI.
Sea Island Gate House: A woman in a black Inifiniti QX60 rolled through a yield sign without yielding while swerving all over Sea Island Road near Frederica Road. This did not go unnoticed by a nearby patrol officer. The woman then stopped in a turn lane so the officer would move ahead of her. After watching her continue to swerve all over the road through his rearview mirror, the cop pulled off and let the woman pass him. He stopped her at the Gate House entrance to Sea Island, after which the 59-year-old woman went to jail for DUI, failure to maintain lane and failure to adhere to a traffic sign.
— Larry Hobbs