Among reports filed with police:
Dog Days
100 Mallery St.: A woman was hanging around in the middle of the afternoon at the St. Simons Pier, watching the tides roll in. But a dog “lunged at her” and bit her on the right leg as she turned to walk onto the pier. Police noticed a tear and a puncture wound to the leg, but she declined EMS assistance.
Arrests
25 Torras Drive: It is irresponsible to race up and down public thoroughfares, even if it is 2 in the morning. It is also a dimwitted thing to do if you are drunk. A 32-year-old man got some time in the county jail to think about these things, charged with DUI and racing on public streets.
150 Altama Connector: Once again, let us review: If you try to steal from Walmart, they will catch you. Period. End of story. Security nabbed one guy who foolishly tried to steal from Walmart in the late afternoon. The cops arrived and took the 28-year-old to jail to misdemeanor shoplifting.
100 Glynco Parkway: A cop was doing speed checks from the center median after midnight when a four-door vehicle went flying past him. He turned and reached speeds topping 100 mph to catch the dangerous driver. The 19-year-old woman ended up in jail for DUI and reckless driving.
5300 block of U.S. Highway 17: An ornery drunk kicked his girlfriend’s vehicle’s front windshield out from the inside in the middle of the afternoon, a last straw for that relationship. When the cops responded to the suddenly ex-girlfriend’s call, police took the 30-year-old to jail for public indecency and criminal trespass.
Swindler
Driftwood Trailer Park: A couple tried to help a guy who was down on his luck, give him a roof over his head at their place till he could get back on his feet. Instead, the ungrateful sidewinder snagged $1,600 from the wife’s just-cashed paycheck and split for parts unknown. Police are looking for the skunk.
Theft
Jones Green Road: A homeowner kept his red Troy Built lawnmower hidden from prying eyes behind part of the house. Well, some thief found it anyway and absconded with the lawnmower.
Cypress Mill Court: A thief stole an iPhone worth 500 bucks, an EBT card and $30 loose change from a vehicle parked outside a residence. The woman said she deactivated the EBT card immediately. She locked the door, but one of her children may have gone inside afterward and accidentally left it unlocked, she said.
— Larry Hobbs