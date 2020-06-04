Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
5252 U.S. Highway 341: An uncle’s drunken shenanigans apparently wore thin quick at the Roadway Inn. When police got there, the man was sprawled out in the parking lot “with blood on his arm and blood under his chin,” the report said. He told hotel employees “that his nephew beat him up,” the report said. Whatever the nephew’s fault in this, the 64-year-old uncle went to jail for public drunkenness.
1400 block of Norwich Street: A soused scumbag hit a pregnant woman. Police took the 33-year-old lout to jail, charged with simple battery.
3300 block of Franklin Avenue: An ex boyfriend took off with the woman’s vehicle. Cops tracked the cad down. He was inside the ex’s vehicle, hanging out with an outlaw. The 29-year-old ex went to jail for theft, criminal trespass and terroristic threats. His 49-year-old fugitive friend went to jail on the outstanding felony arrest warrant.
Fifteenth Street Beach Access: Police received a call that someone was joyriding well after midnight on the beach near Gould Inlet on the island. Police found the guy in a 2015 white Chevrolet Malibu “on the beach,” the report said. Police took the 20-year-old Fort Myers, Fla., man to jail, charged with DUI, underage drinking and suspected drug dealing.
150 Altama Connector: A security guard at the Walmart caught a woman trying to steal “two bags’ worth of items,” a police report said. Police took the 32-year-old woman to jail, charged with shoplifting.
Theft
George Lane: Thieves too lazy to work instead stole a trailer from a working man. Worse still, the trailer belonged to the man’s boss. He had left the trailer on a residential property over the weekend, and it was gone when he returned. Police are investigating.
— Larry Hobbs