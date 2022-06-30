Among reports filed with police:
Horsefeathers
Druid Oaks Mobile Home Park: No matter how drunk and obnoxious your neighbor gets, or how many chickens he vows to kill, you still cannot shoot him with a pellet gun. That is what an 18-year-old Druid Oaks resident learned the hard way. Where to start? A woman called police in the middle of a hot summer day, hysterical about the guy in a brown shirt and shorts banging on her trailer door and “threatening to kill her chickens,” police reported. Also, she said, there’s a neighbor out in front of his trailer next door with a rifle. The rifle turned out to be a pellet gun. He had the pellet gun because the chicken stalker had already “come at him in an aggressive manner,” it was later determined. When responding police learned the guy’s name, everything clicked, because of “previous involvements.” But by then, the dude was outside yet another woman’s trailer, screaming like a banshee. And soused. Really soused. Big surprise. Police found a hole in the guy’s shirt that matched the hole in “the center in his back,” into which a BB was embedded. Police had a talk with the guy with the gun. He said he shot at the chicken man after he charged him “in an aggressive manner,” the report said. Police cuffed the pellet rifleman and took him to jail, charged with aggravated assault. At least the chickens finally got some peace and quiet.
Arrests
300 Cary St.: A woman staying at the Econo Lodge spotted a pair of poltroons snooping around in vehicles in the motel parking lot. She called the cops, whose arrival prompted the chicken-livered chumps to skedaddle. “You better run!” the caller hollered at the retreating rapscallions. At least one of them did not run fast enough. Police put the 38-year-old thief in jail, charged with second degree burglary.
Glyndale Circle and U.S. Highway 341: A 2008 Chevrolet rolled down the highway in the noontime hour, its music thumping so loud as to distract a passing patrol officer. The officer immediately recognized the vehicle, the driver of which he also knew to have a suspended license. The 26-year-old apparently presented some form of objection to getting caught again, earning a charge of willful obstruction of the law along with driving on a suspended license.
U.S. Highway 341 and Lillie Way: A patrol officer clocked a guy doing 54 in a 35 mph zone. After the resulting stop, the guy told the cop he did not have his license on him. The 23-year-old went to jail, charged with speeding without a valid license.
Frederica Road and McIntosh Avenue: A guy was driving slow enough to cause a late-night logjam three cars deep on the island. The 32-year-old sloshed slowpoke ended up in jail, charged with impeding traffic, DUI and driving on a suspended license.
Albany and J streets: A desperate driver made a run for it after a state trooper stopped his vehicle for a traffic violation. City cops stepped in and nabbed the guy.
Stop Doing That
300 Glynn Isles: A woman swiped a power drill from Lowe’s, then scampered into the nearby woods and buried it under some leaves. Nice try. City cops found the woman and then the drill. Lowe’s took the drill back and had police warn the larcenous lady that she would be arrested if she shows at Lowe’s again.
Burglary
6100 block of U.S. Highway 341: A resident reported thieves broke into her abode, absconding with $4,000 worth of tools and other items, including a Predator pressure washer. To make matters worse, the thoughtless thieves spilled paint on the floor on their way out. But she has a pretty good idea who the pesky perps are, she told police.
— Larry Hobbs