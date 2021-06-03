Among reports filed with police
Arrests
1600 block of Ellis Street: A woman called 911, whispering a plea for help. A scalawag answered the door when police knocked, but the “frantic” woman ran past him and out the door to safety. The 59-yer-old brute “had been choking the woman” and police hauled him off to jail, charged with aggravated assault and false imprisonment.
U.S. Highway 17 and Emanuel Farms Road: A man on a 2020 Tao Tao motor scooter drove into a ditch late at night, slightly hurting himself in the process. The 59-year-old ended up in jail, charged with DUI and driving on a suspended license.
F.J. Torras Causeway: A patrol officer clocked a BMW doing 71 across the causeway near the Little River Bridge in the late afternoon, more than 20 mph above the speed limit. The resulting traffic stop landed the 36-year-old driver in jail, charged with DUI and speeding.
3241 Glynn Ave.: A donnybrook erupted after hours at the Budget Motel, prompting police intervention. The combatants scattered when the cops arrived, but the law’s long arm managed to nab two of the hooligans. A 59-year-old man went to jail for aggravated assault and false imprisonment, and a 35-year-old woman went to jail for aggravated assault and battery.
172 Altama Connector: A bumbling burglar was rummaging around inside the Nally Honda building, even as the rising sun of a new business day shined down on him. An employee called the cops, then just stood outside, watching and waiting. The cops took the 23-year-old clod to jail, charged with second degree burglary.
3300 block of Kelwin Avenue: Some wildly wanton nincompoops decided it was a good idea to start blazing away with handguns and a rifle late at night in a quiet neighborhood. Police were summoned. A 39-year-old man went to jail for reckless conduct and discharge of a firearm on a public street; a 39-year-old man went to jail for reckless conduct, discharge of a firearm on a public street and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; the 32-year-old woman who was on scene went to jail for lying to the cops and for the outstanding arrest warrant she was trying to hide by telling a fib.
1700 block of Ellis Street: Two teenage women got into a tussle, and tempers escalated out of control when the cops showed up. Both became combative, forcing police to break out the cuffs. One ran off “on foot in handcuffs but was quickly apprehended,” police said. The other kicked a patrol car window from the back seat, “causing slight damage,” police reported. The two 17-year-olds both went to jail, charged with willful obstruction of the law and simple battery, among other things.
Police Assist
2000 block of Newcastle Street: A woman let a down-and-out dude sack out on her couch for a couple of days, but the freeloader overstayed his welcome and was “refusing to leave,” she reported to police. After a good a talking-to from police, the man moseyed on.
Theft
500 block of Shell Road: Thieves absconded overnight with a black and yellow Champion generator that was stationed at a construction site.
1800 block of Wolfe Street: A carpenter was doing work on a home and left his tools there overnight. A thief cracked a window and swiped some of the guy’s tools.
— Larry Hobbs