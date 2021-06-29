Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
U.S. Highway 17 and Conservation Way: A patrol car followed a man in a Chevrolet Blazer who zigzagged sharply without leaving his lane on the Jekyll Island Causeway near daylight. Then, the man proceeded to drive at a ponderous pace in the left-hand lane across the Sidney Lanier Bridge — so slow that several vehicles had to go around him. After the resulting traffic stop, the 33-year-old man went to jail for impeding traffic flow and driving without a license, possibly because the courts took it.
3300 block of Franklin Avenue: A malcontent misogynist punched one young female household member in the mouth and shoved another woman to the ground. The cops hauled the 35-year-old creep off to jail, charged with two counts of battery and numerous more counts of cruelty to children.
1100 block of Union Street: Delinquents breached a basement door to break into a church, an act that did not go unnoticed by an alert neighbor. Police surrounded the place and nabbed all five. Two of the kids now face criminal charges.
1500 Tillman Avenue: A no-account father punched his child’s mother in the face, then wrested away her keys and phone. His partner-in-crime then picked a fight with responding cops, never a wise option. Police took him and the pitiful father to jail on a host of charges, ranging from willful obstruction of the law to battery.
Fourth and Lee streets: A pair of punks on a reckless joyriding spree crashed into a parked vehicle and injured the guy standing beside it. EMS crews took him to the hospital. The 20-year-old and the 18-year-old both went to jail on charges ranging from tampering with evidence to possession of grass to misdemeanor willful obstruction of the law.
145 Emanuel Farm Road: A man had been warned to stay away from the Transvilla mobile home park, but he just could not do it. After finding him snooping around the place late at night, once again, the cops took the 30-year-old to jail for criminal trespassing.
Old Jesup Road and Old Cypress Mill Road: Police made a traffic stop in the predawn hours. The 27-year-old driver went to jail, charged with DUI.
Comes With the Territory
Driftwood Drive and Wood Avenue: A Ford F-150 was parked so close to the Driftwood beach access path after midnight that a patrol officer could not close and lock the gate. The shift supervisor told him to call a tow truck and have the pickup hauled away.
— Larry Hobbs